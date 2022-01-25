Disneyland Paris Shares New Look at “Gardens of Wonder” Displays

As part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration, Parc Disneyland will see new installations around Sleeping Beauty Castle called Gardens of Wonder.
What’s Happening:
- Comprised of 10 different themed gardens, Gardens of Wonder will feature 30 new art pieces, including character displays, mobiles, and more.
- Each garden will feature a variety of Disney and Pixar characters that fit into the theme.
- For example, they note that the Garden of Asia will include allusions to Baymax, Mushu, and Sisu.
- To get a better look at what in the works, Disneyland Paris released a behind-the-scenes video:
- Disneyland Paris will kick off its 30th anniversary celebration on March 6th.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Also during the press conference, it was revealed that a special preshow called Disney D-Light would be coming to Disney Illuminations — and will feature 200 drones!
- Stella McCartney has designed a new pantsuit look for Minnie Mouse, which she’ll don at Walt Disney Studios Park this March in celebration of Women’s History Month.
- Ahead of the opening of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer, the park has released a new promo image of the land.