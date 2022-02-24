Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock Talks Change and the Future

The OC Register was able to interview Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock about some of the latest happenings at the Disneyland Resort, including some peeks into the future.

What’s Happening:

When asked if Disneyland is changing at a faster rate than ever before, Potrock had this to say:

“Sometimes we get it just right. Other times it needs some modification. And that’s OK because the Disneyland resort is a continuously evolving place. Our objective always is to create a great experience. If we don’t get it perfect the first time, we’re going to keep trying until we do.” Potrock was asked about how park reservations have changed the Disneyland experience, ​​and he noted that they won’t be going away, due to their ability to accurately gauge the expected demand on any given day.

Guest reaction to Disney Genie+ has been extremely positive, with many coming away feeling that their experience was better by using it. They’re also working to improve the free Disney Genie service that helps navigate people through the park more effectively and efficiently.

It was recently announced World of Color Main Street Electrical Parade Fantasmic!

“It just took longer to do. We were literally installing towers as of earlier this week. It’s just a much more intricate, complex mechanical endeavor.” The Celebrate Gospel event has grown bigger than ever before this year, and Potrock says that it could potentially grow even bigger in years to come.

When asked what Mickey's Toontown will look like following its year-long refurbishment, Potrock said:

“Looking at that land as an opportunity to really improve upon the experience for families with younger kids is a big objective of ours. It’s going to become much more interactive. It’s going to have much more park space to picnic, sit in the grass and for kids to run around. That’s going to be a really special place for us here at the resort.” He also noted that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Disney’s Hollywood Studios

To read the full interview with Ken Potrock, check out the OC Register’s article