New Merch Alert: Disneyland Releases New Line of Athletic Jerseys and More
Plus, you’ll also find an adorable new pair of Minnie ears.
Disneyland has released a new set of merchandise, featuring Disney Princess baseball jerseys, new Minnie ears, and more!
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a bunch of freshly released merchandise.
- Including tons of apparel and accessories, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your favorite Disney characters and the original Disney Park.
- Among the new items are a sporty collection of Disneyland character baseball jerseys you’ll definitely wanna check out.
- Each retailing for $79.99, the designs feature fan favorite movies with their respective release year as well as a 626 Stitch variant, a Mickey Mouse options, and a Disneyland 70th design.
Aladdin
Beauty and the Beast
Princess and the Frog
Tangled
Mickey Mouse
Disneyland
Disneyland 70th
Stitch
- For those looking for a pullover-style jersey, Disneyland also has that! For $64.99 or $69.99 each, you find other character designs and another Stitch variant.
Tigger ($64.99)
Stitch ($69.99)
Pluto ($69.99)
Wilderness Explorers($64.99)
Baymax ($69.99)
- Beyond the jerseys, fans will find a few other souvenirs, including headwear and some reusable drinkware.
Disney Princess Reusable Cold Cup ($54.99)
Disneyland Character Signatures Reusable Cold Cup ($44.99)
Disneyland Classic Marquee Minnie Ears ($36.99)
Wilderness Explorers Bucket Hat ($29.99)
