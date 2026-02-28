New Merch Alert: Disneyland Releases New Line of Athletic Jerseys and More

Plus, you’ll also find an adorable new pair of Minnie ears.

Disneyland has released a new set of merchandise, featuring Disney Princess baseball jerseys, new Minnie ears, and more!

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a bunch of freshly released merchandise.

Including tons of apparel and accessories, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your favorite Disney characters and the original Disney Park.

Among the new items are a sporty collection of Disneyland character baseball jerseys you’ll definitely wanna check out.

Each retailing for $79.99, the designs feature fan favorite movies with their respective release year as well as a 626 Stitch variant, a Mickey Mouse options, and a Disneyland 70th design.

Aladdin

Beauty and the Beast

Princess and the Frog

Tangled

Mickey Mouse

Disneyland

Disneyland 70th

Stitch

For those looking for a pullover-style jersey, Disneyland also has that! For $64.99 or $69.99 each, you find other character designs and another Stitch variant.

Tigger ($64.99)

Stitch ($69.99)

Pluto ($69.99)

Wilderness Explorers($64.99)

Baymax ($69.99)

Beyond the jerseys, fans will find a few other souvenirs, including headwear and some reusable drinkware.

Disney Princess Reusable Cold Cup ($54.99)

Disneyland Character Signatures Reusable Cold Cup ($44.99)

Disneyland Classic Marquee Minnie Ears ($36.99)

Wilderness Explorers Bucket Hat ($29.99)

