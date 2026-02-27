Photos: Disneyland 70th Topps Trading Cards Arrive at Downtown Disney
Guests can buy full packs of the cards now!
Topps festive Disneyland 70th trading cards have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, allowing fans to purchase packs of the commemorative collectibles.
What’s Happening:
- Those looking to mark Disneyland’s 70th anniversary in a unique and collectible way can turn to a special series of Topps trading cards created for the celebration.
- Today, February 26th, the new collectibles arrived at Disney Store and Disneyland Resort.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new cards, which could be found at the Disney Pin Trading Store in Downtown Disney near the monorail station.
- This commemorative set gives the classic Topps cards a Disney twist, featuring beloved park attractions, retro-inspired artwork, favorite characters, and even Walt Disney, all brought to life with Topps’ signature bold designs.
- The box is covered in special Celebrate Happy designs, including Mickey & Friends characters in their jewel-tone anniversary outfits.
- Collectors visiting the resort can purchase the cards by the case, making it easy to build a complete set.
- The sets retail for $150 each and are highly limited. Guests are limited to two sets each.
- We got a chance to see a few of the cards outside of the package, which included collectibles inspired by Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- For those looking to pick up packs of the Topps Disneyland 70th trading cards, head to Disney Store or Disneyland to pick them up.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort needs.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Photos: New Black Spire Outpost Merchandise Flies Into Disneyland
- Disneyland's Rancho Del Zocalo Adds New Allergy Cards
- Inside Look at the Construction of the Main Show Building for Avengers Infinity Defense
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com