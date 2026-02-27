Photos: Disneyland 70th Topps Trading Cards Arrive at Downtown Disney

Guests can buy full packs of the cards now!

Topps festive Disneyland 70th trading cards have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, allowing fans to purchase packs of the commemorative collectibles.

What’s Happening:

Those looking to mark Disneyland’s 70th anniversary in a unique and collectible way can turn to a special series of Topps trading cards created for the celebration.

Today, February 26th, the new collectibles arrived at Disney Store and Disneyland Resort.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new cards, which could be found at the Disney Pin Trading Store in Downtown Disney near the monorail station.

This commemorative set gives the classic Topps cards a Disney twist, featuring beloved park attractions, retro-inspired artwork, favorite characters, and even Walt Disney, all brought to life with Topps’ signature bold designs.

The box is covered in special Celebrate Happy designs, including Mickey & Friends characters in their jewel-tone anniversary outfits.

Collectors visiting the resort can purchase the cards by the case, making it easy to build a complete set.

The sets retail for $150 each and are highly limited. Guests are limited to two sets each.

We got a chance to see a few of the cards outside of the package, which included collectibles inspired by Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

For those looking to pick up packs of the Topps Disneyland 70th trading cards, head to Disney Store or Disneyland to pick them up.

