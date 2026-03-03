How the Disneyland Resort is Working to Invite More Guests to Experience the Magic

As we recently discussed, the Disneyland Resort is actively engaged in finding ways to improve the guest experience. Some of the initiatives include improving reliability and hospitality — but there are also strategies underway to make the parks more accessible. With the next major Disneyland Resort expansion coming soon, now is a great time to introduce new friends (and perhaps reintroduce old ones) to the Happiest Place on Earth. After all, the world is a better place when there are more Disney fans in it. Let’s take a look at some of the efforts underway.

One of the more subtle but impactful shifts has been the expansion of special ticket offers beyond Southern California. Historically, many resident deals were limited by ZIP code, leaving the rest of the state looking in from the outside. As someone from the Bay Area, I can attest that it was always frustrating to miss out on offers simply because of geography. That dynamic is changing.

The current California resident offer includes a three-day Park Hopper ticket for $249, which breaks down to just $83 per day. Valid through May 21 (pending reservation availability), the deal represents more than 50% off a regularly priced three-day Park Hopper. While future offers have not yet been announced, leadership has indicated that statewide access is expected to continue when California resident promotions return.

Following the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown, the Resort continues to prioritize its youngest visitors. Parents can take advantage of a $50 per day, one-day Park Hopper ticket for children, with two-day and three-day options available at the same daily rate. Running from May 22 through September 7, 2026, this promotion covers one of the most popular visitation windows of the year.

Affordability extends beyond admission. A kids’ meal featuring a small hot dog, Cuties mandarin, and a drink is available for $5.99. However, most kids will not be focused on discounts but on experiences, such as the upcoming Bluey’s Best Day Ever at the Fantasyland Theatre. Moving forward, the Disneyland Resort says they are focused on delivering experiences for all types of guests, including the family-friendly Coco attraction and the more thrill-focused Avengers Campus expansion.

It is no secret that being a Magic Key holder has been a bit of a roller coaster over the past several years. But recent changes suggest the Resort is listening.

The new Explore Key now includes weekday availability during the summer, replacing a previous key that was largely blocked out during peak season, while only increasing the price by just $25 (roughly two dollars per month). That adjustment reflects an effort to balance capacity management with guest value.

Magic Key extras also continue to add value. During Disney California Adventure’s 25th anniversary celebration, key holders received special perks. With the upcoming Food & Wine Festival, they can purchase a specially priced Sip and Savor Pass and participate in a themed scavenger hunt featuring a Soarin’ Over California poster as a prize.

But perhaps the most significant reason why now is the time to become a fan of the Disneyland Resort is the current leadership’s listening to feedback. The hospitality and reliability initiatives were underway for a year before they were revealed to the public. They were not done as a PR stunt, but in response to guest feedback. While we may not always like every decision they make, if they listen, they will understand the fan communities' concerns and have shown a desire to address those where possible. Feedback is truly a gift, and it seems that Disneyland Resort leadership is taking that gift and turning it into a gift for us, a better Disneyland Resort.