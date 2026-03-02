Shop Happy: Stoney Clover Lane Releasing New Disneyland 70th Collection
The new items are set to go on sale this Friday.
The popular brand Stoney Clover Lane is bringing even more adorable pastel designs to celebrate Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks and Stoney Clover Lane have been partnering to bring adorable, high-end fashion to Disney fans at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- The popular collections, which are more on the expensive side, have brought tons of pastel perfection for fans looking to add some magical fashion to their closets.
- Well, thanks to a Disney Store post on X, we know fans can get ready for a new Stony Clover Lane collection celebrating Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary.
- Set to launch on March 6th, the new line features bags, jackets, patches, and more inspired by the 7 decade history of the Disneyland Resort.
- While they haven't revealed all of the items yet, fans will be able to shop the full collection on Disney Store starting at 8AM or at select retail locations throughout Disneyland.
- Previously, the brand dropped a line of items inspired by it’s a small world and one honoring Walt Disney World.
- They also dropped a separate Disneyland 70th collection back in September, but now you’ll have even more fashion-forward ways to Celebrate Happy.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Merchandise:
- Our Universe "Gothic D" Collection Now on Disney Store
- "Hoppers" Collection Brings a Playful Energy to Disney Store
- We've Got a "Hole" Lot of Love for These Crocs Disney Bags and Totes
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com