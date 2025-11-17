Set Off for a Happy Adventure with the Latest Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane Collection

After launching in Disney Parks, the "it's a small world" collection has sailed to Disney Store. Our pick? The pouchette!

Disney Parks and Stoney Clover Lane are once again working together to deliver a charming assortment of accessories for fans of all ages. Their newest release is themed to "it's a small world," and dropped at Disney Parks last week. Now select items from the collection have docked at Disney Store too!





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Disney fans are often eager to share their love of all things Parks, attractions, movies, and more. Enter lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane and their high-end collection of bags and accessories, themed to all of the heartwarming stories and characters we love.

Last week, Stoney Clover Lane launched their Toy Story Collection at Disney Store alongside the "it's a small world" Collection at Disney Parks. Now, guests at home can enjoy the charm of both collections as "it's a small world" has come to Disney Store.

Anyone who's ever had the opportunity to experience "the happiest cruise that ever sailed" will immediately recognize the style of artist Mary Blair and her use of color, shapes, and "cute" characters. While Stoney Clover Lane maintains their style for the shape and size of bags, they borrowed from Blair's designs for the patterns and patches that make up this collection.

Select items from the "it's a small world" Collection by Stoney Clover Lane are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $110-$250.00.

Disney it's a small world Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney it's a small world Jumbo Hip Pack by Stoney Clover Lane – Disney Store Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney it's a small world Tote Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – Exclusive | Disney Store

Disney it's a small world Mini Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – Exclusive | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

25% Off Inside Out Headband Plush. Select Styles | Prices as marked

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ornaments with Code: JOLLY

$5 Personalization | Orig $10.95

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!