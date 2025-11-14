Stoney Clover Lane Unveils Whimsical "it’s a small world" Collection
The happiest collaboration that's ever sailed is coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World!
The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collaboration is expanding its catalog with a brand-new collection inspired by the iconic attraction, “it’s a small world”.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks and Stoney Clover Lane are launching a brand-new “it’s a small world” collection, bringing the attraction’s iconic colors, cheerful exterior, and global charm to a fresh line of accessories and apparel.
- The release marks the return of a popular partnership that blends Stoney Clover Lane’s playful aesthetic with Disney’s timeless stories.
- This latest drop celebrates “the happiest cruise that ever sailed” with pastel palettes, embroidered details, and nods to Mary Blair’s distinctive style. Elements that longtime fans of both the attraction and the brand will immediately recognize.
- Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort can shop the new items beginning tomorrow, November 14, 2025, with an online launch to follow on November 17, 2025 at DisneyStore.com for those who can’t make it out to the parks.
- From patches and pouches to bags and more, the “it’s a small world” collection arrives just in time for the holiday season, perfect for gifting or adding a touch of Disney magic to your daily style.
More Disney Merchandise News:
- Loungefly Dazzles with Swarovski Collection Featuring Disney’s Minnie Mouse
- New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 9-15
- Enjoy Holiday Madness All Season Long with the "Home Alone" Collection
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com