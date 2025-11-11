Enjoy Holiday Madness All Season Long with the "Home Alone" Collection

We all want the Spirit Jersey!

It's the most wonderful time of the year...the time when we focus on multiple, season-long viewings of Home Alone! The classic Christmas film is once again in the spotlight and at Disney Store they are celebrating with a collection of merchandise to deck your halls, closets, and trees.





What’s Happening:

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! As the holiday season rolls in, Home Alone is taking up space in in our hearts and minds, and soon it'll be all over our TV screens too.

There are a variety of ways for fans to show their love for the holiday classic including with merchandise from Disney Store. New arrivals include shirts and a Spirit Jersey, while guests can also pick up a previously released mug, ornament, and home decor

As the signature piece in the collection, the Spirit Jersey is red across the top and features the film's logo on the back and shoulders. Meanwhile the, bottom of the shirt is a whole mix of Christmas looks and movie moments. Decorated in quadrants, backgrounds include plaid, holiday sweater, and candy cane stripes and feature Kevin, Harry, and Marv experiencing wild antics.

The Home Alone Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$89.99.

Home Alone Pullover Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Home Alone ''Keister'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Home Alone ''Kenosha Kickers'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Kevin McCallister Battle Plan Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Home Alone | Disney Store

Home Alone Pizza T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Home Alone Mug | Disney Store

Kevin McCallister Sketchbook Ornament – Home Alone | Disney Store

Kevin McCallister ''I Made My Family Disappear!'' Figure by Department 56 – Home Alone | Disney Store

The McCallister Home Light-Up Miniature by Department 56 – Home Alone | Disney Store

