Almost at the Finish Line: Select Disney and F1 Merchandise Now Available for Pre-Order

As we get closer to race day, fans can start enjoying some of the fruits of the collab between Disney and Formula 1 - the merchandise! While the full collection will be available on site at the event, fans can find some selections on DisneyStore.com

As promised, we are getting a look at some of the new merchandise coming to Disney Store as part of the Disney collaboration with Formula 1 (F1).

The merchandise arrives just in time for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and combines the thrill of the track with racing superfan, Mickey Mouse.

The new merchandise features bold and sporty designs, along with nods to the famous grid. Some of the merchandise can be picked up at DisneyStore.com (available for pre-order ahead of launch on November 8th), with the full assortment set to debut at the F1 Las Vegas Hub located at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

On site, fans can look forward to shopping 25 different products, which can be seen below.





Available to shop now on DisneyStore.com, you can find designs that feature Mickey’s red, black, white, and yellow color palette. They are featured on a windbreaker, crew sweaters, hoodies, hats, and more. Take a look via the images and links below.

Disney x Formula 1 Windbreaker Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Black | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Mickey Mouse Tire Icon Pin | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Knit Beanie for Adults | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Keychain | Disney Store

Disney x Formula 1 Sticker Set | Disney Store

