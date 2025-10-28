Disney Magic to Arrive on Streets of Las Vegas with New Formula 1 Collab
The Las Vegas Strip is about to get a touch of Disney Magic as Formula 1 and Disney Collab at this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix later next month.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Formula 1 have announced a collaboration that will kick off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this November. This exciting global relationship will “fuel the magic” for fans by blending world-class sports with Disney’s storytelling and an exclusive Formula 1 merchandise line.
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto will make appearances at the heart of the high-speed action in Las Vegas.
- For the first time ever, maestro Mickey Mouse will take the stage in front of the Fountains of Bellagio for a one-of-a-kind performance from Disney Live Entertainment, featuring music and pyrotechnics at the Las Vegas resort.
- To kick off race day festivities (and continue the 70th anniversary celebration of Disneyland), the Disneyland Band will bring its timeless magic to the grid with a special performance of the national anthem.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also bring Disney magic to a special community day aimed at inspiring local kids in Las Vegas.
- Ahead of the qualifying race, Formula 1 has invited Mickey & Friends to join a special pitlane walk and is offering select main grandstand ticket holders the chance to see the teams at work. These are part of select packages that can be found over at the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.
- In early November, the Disney x Formula 1 merchandise line will debut, blending the fun of Mickey & Friends with the sleek and sporty style of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
- The elevated capsule collection will be available to shop on-site beginning Nov. 8 at the F1 Las Vegas Hub Presented by American Express inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with select items available on DisneyStore.com in North America.
- More details are expected to be announced soon.
- This collab will bring exclusive behind-the-scenes content, imaginative storytelling, and introduce digital experiences designed to connect fans around the world to the excitement of race weekends.
- On race day, Nov. 22, 2025, fans in the United States can join the celebration by watching on ESPN or the ESPN App - bringing the Las Vegas Grand Prix straight to their screens. Fans across the globe can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix via their local official F1 broadcaster.
- This isn’t the only year that the “Fuel the Magic” campaign will be part of Formula 1, as it is slated to continue through the 2026 and 2027 Formula 1 seasons.
What They’re Saying:
- Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products: “The Disney brand represents the power of storytelling, creativity and connection—values that resonate deeply with fans and partners alike worldwide. We are thrilled to be uniting sports, pop culture and entertainment in a way that delivers an unforgettable experience for both Mickey and Friends and F1 fans globally.”
- Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 and President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.: “Our collaboration with Disney builds on a shared passion for storytelling, innovation and creating memorable moments. As we look ahead to the global Disney’s Mickey & Friends and Formula 1 launch in 2026, the Fuel the Magic program will bring two iconic brands together to give fans of all ages a race weekend filled with creativity, entertainment and a touch of magic.”
Place Your Bets:
- With the announcement of special entertainment, like Mickey Mouse at the Bellagio fountains, one Disney fan can’t help but also think of other recent news.
- Spotted over Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch in the middle of the Santa Clarita valley, a large swath of drones has been flying (some might say testing) into the evening hours, showcasing Disney imagery and characters well into the night.
- This has rustled the Disney fan community into a frenzy, speculating on where their inevitable destination might be - considering the ranch location is off-limits to the general public and reserved for film shoots and production, and some private events, largely for Disney employees.
- While some have speculated a new show (or enhancements to an existing one) at the Disneyland Resort, others have speculated that they could be for a special event.
- Now that we know about the Disney presence at this high-profile days-long event, could it be possible that these drones are gonna light up the Las Vegas sky?
