Loungefly Dazzles with Swarovski Collection Featuring Disney’s Minnie Mouse

The fan-favorite brand elevates its style with a limited-edition collaboration perfect for Disney fans and fashion collectors.

Loungefly, has announced their first and dazzling new collection with Swarovski, featuring a limited-edition Disney Minnie Mouse collection that brings a touch of luxury to Loungefly’s signature pop culture style.

What’s Happening:

  • The collection offers a new level of sparkle for Disney enthusiasts and collectors, merging Loungefly's popular accessory forms with Swarovski's renowned crystals.
  • The pieces are perfect for those looking to add an opulent and festive flair to their holiday wardrobe. The collection officially launched on November 13 at 1pm PT on Loungefly.com.
  • The limited-edition collection features several signature Loungefly items, all adorned with Swarovski crystals:
  • Loungefly’s signature mini backpack ($400)

Loungefly’s Evolution: From Pop Culture Staples to Luxury Collaborations

  • Loungefly is known for its distinctive and playful takes on beloved characters across Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more.
  • This collaboration with Swarovski moves the brand towards the luxury market and premium collectibility.
  • The limited nature and use of genuine Swarovski crystals on iconic Disney IP, like Minnie Mouse, is perfect for customers seeking unique, high-end statement pieces.

