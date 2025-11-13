Loungefly Dazzles with Swarovski Collection Featuring Disney’s Minnie Mouse
The fan-favorite brand elevates its style with a limited-edition collaboration perfect for Disney fans and fashion collectors.
Loungefly, has announced their first and dazzling new collection with Swarovski, featuring a limited-edition Disney Minnie Mouse collection that brings a touch of luxury to Loungefly’s signature pop culture style.
What’s Happening:
- The collection offers a new level of sparkle for Disney enthusiasts and collectors, merging Loungefly's popular accessory forms with Swarovski's renowned crystals.
- The pieces are perfect for those looking to add an opulent and festive flair to their holiday wardrobe. The collection officially launched on November 13 at 1pm PT on Loungefly.com.
- The limited-edition collection features several signature Loungefly items, all adorned with Swarovski crystals:
- Loungefly’s signature mini backpack ($400)
Loungefly’s Evolution: From Pop Culture Staples to Luxury Collaborations
- Loungefly is known for its distinctive and playful takes on beloved characters across Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more.
- This collaboration with Swarovski moves the brand towards the luxury market and premium collectibility.
- The limited nature and use of genuine Swarovski crystals on iconic Disney IP, like Minnie Mouse, is perfect for customers seeking unique, high-end statement pieces.
