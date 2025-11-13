Loungefly Dazzles with Swarovski Collection Featuring Disney’s Minnie Mouse

The fan-favorite brand elevates its style with a limited-edition collaboration perfect for Disney fans and fashion collectors.

Loungefly, has announced their first and dazzling new collection with Swarovski, featuring a limited-edition Disney Minnie Mouse collection that brings a touch of luxury to Loungefly’s signature pop culture style.

What’s Happening:

The collection offers a new level of sparkle for Disney enthusiasts and collectors, merging Loungefly's popular accessory forms with Swarovski's renowned crystals.

The pieces are perfect for those looking to add an opulent and festive flair to their holiday wardrobe. The collection officially launched on November 13 at 1pm PT on Loungefly.com.

The limited-edition collection features several signature Loungefly items, all adorned with Swarovski crystals:



Loungefly’s signature mini backpack ($400)

Loungefly’s Evolution: From Pop Culture Staples to Luxury Collaborations

Loungefly is known for its distinctive and playful takes on beloved characters across Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more.

This collaboration with Swarovski moves the brand towards the luxury market and premium collectibility.

The limited nature and use of genuine Swarovski crystals on iconic Disney IP, like Minnie Mouse, is perfect for customers seeking unique, high-end statement pieces.

