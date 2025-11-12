Disney’s Holiday Magic Tour Expands Ultimate Toy Drive Nationwide

The campaign will now include a cross-country tour, broadcast integration, and special community events.

We recently shared how fans can donate toys directly through shopDisney as part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. Now, The Walt Disney Company has announced a expansion of the campaign, taking the magic on the road with the new Disney’s Holiday Magic Tour.



What’s Happening:

Just as the holiday season kicks into high gear, Disney is amplifying its mission to support kids and families.Disney's Holiday Magic Tour will visit communities across the U.S. and around the world, bringing magical moments to local schools, children’s hospitals, and nonprofit organizations. The tour also includes VoluntEARS toy deliveries, exclusive movie screenings, and even a surprise Broadway cameo.

Disney's networks will amplify the spirit of giving. Beloved shows, including ESPN's First Take and SEC Nation, as well as ABC programs like Dancing with the Stars, Good Morning America, The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, and Wheel of Fortune, will help share the mission.

Disney’s Consumer Products segment will create special Disney Store shopping sprees in all 50 states. A heartwarming community toy distribution event is also planned for Detroit, in collaboration with Toys for Tots, featuring immersive experiences.

A Tradition of Giving: More Ways to Help

This year’s efforts continue a 75-year collaboration that Walt Disney himself started with the Marine Toys for Tots program. You can join this incredible tradition and make someone’s holiday magic in several ways:

Online Donation: Donate a toy online at shopDisney.com through December 24, 2025.

In-Person Donation: Donate a new, unwrapped toy in person at Disney Stores, the Disneyland Resort, or Walt Disney World Resort from now through December 14, 2025.

About Walt Disney and the Toys for Tots Logo

The deep connection between Disney and Toys for Tots is not just a corporate partnership; it’s a personal one that dates back to the program's inception.

The Marine Toys for Tots program was founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks.

When Hendricks needed a logo to represent the new charity, he approached his friend, Walt Disney.

Walt and his team of artists personally designed the very first Toys for Tots logo, which featured a cartoon train filled with toys. This logo was used as the program's official branding for decades.

The original train logo designed by Walt Disney is still a core part of the Toys for Tots Foundation's heritage and is often featured on materials today.

This act of generosity from Walt Disney helped launch the program into the national spotlight, cementing a relationship that has, 75 years later, delivered hope and joy to millions of children.

