New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 9-15

Winnie the Pooh plush, a "Home Alone" collection, "Toy Story" must-haves, pins and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar which means there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests discover there’s no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Zootopia

Judy Hopps Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Plush Crossbody Bag – Zootopia | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Plush Crossbody Bag – Zootopia | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Plush Baseball Cap for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Hooded Throw Blanket – Zootopia | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Hooded Throw Blanket – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Light-Up Bubble Wand | Disney Store

Nick Wilde Plush Ear Headband for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia 2 Clogs for Kids by Crocs | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Plush Ear Headband for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store

Zootopia Lined Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

Judy Hopps Plush Baseball Cap for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store

Home Alone

Home Alone Pullover Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Home Alone ''Keister'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Home Alone ''Kenosha Kickers'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Kevin McCallister Battle Plan Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Home Alone | Disney Store

Home Alone Pizza T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Toy Story

Lenny Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store

RC Car – Toy Story | Disney Store

Buzz Lightyear 1/4 Zip Pullover for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Woody 1/4 Zip Pullover for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Woody Fringe Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Woody Button-Down Shirt for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Performance Hoodie by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Toy Story Storyboard Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure – Series Six – Toy Story | Disney Store

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set – Series Six – Toy Story | Disney Store

Woody and Buzz Lightyear Musical Figure – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Skating Plush

Winnie the Pooh Ice Skating Plush – 8 1/4'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store

Eeyore Ice Skating Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 6 3/4'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store

Tigger Ice Skating Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 9'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store

Piglet Ice Skating Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 9 1/2'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store

Heart Plush and Holiday Key Chains

Thumper with Heart Plush – Bambi – 13 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Stitch with Heart Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Marie with Heart Plush – The Aristocats – 13 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh with Heart Plush – 13'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh with Heart Plush Key Chain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Stitch with Heart Plush Key Chain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Piglet with Heart Plush Key Chain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Dale Donut Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Stitch Holiday Plush Keychain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Chip Santa Donut Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

More From Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Grass Print | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Pullover Hoodie for Men by Nike | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Red | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Heathered Gray | Disney Store

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Deals at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ornaments with Code: JOLLY

Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

