New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 9-15
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar which means there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests discover there’s no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Zootopia
Judy Hopps Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Plush Crossbody Bag – Zootopia | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Plush Crossbody Bag – Zootopia | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Plush Baseball Cap for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Hooded Throw Blanket – Zootopia | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Hooded Throw Blanket – Zootopia | Disney Store
Zootopia Light-Up Bubble Wand | Disney Store
Nick Wilde Plush Ear Headband for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store
Zootopia 2 Clogs for Kids by Crocs | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Plush Ear Headband for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store
Zootopia Lined Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store
Judy Hopps Plush Baseball Cap for Adults – Zootopia | Disney Store
Home Alone
Home Alone Pullover Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Home Alone ''Keister'' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Home Alone ''Kenosha Kickers'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Kevin McCallister Battle Plan Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Home Alone | Disney Store
Home Alone Pizza T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Toy Story
Lenny Action Figure – Toy Story | Disney Store
RC Car – Toy Story | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear 1/4 Zip Pullover for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
Woody 1/4 Zip Pullover for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
Woody Fringe Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Men | Disney Store
Woody Button-Down Shirt for Men – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Performance Hoodie by RSVLTS | Disney Store
Toy Story Storyboard Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure – Series Six – Toy Story | Disney Store
Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set – Series Six – Toy Story | Disney Store
Woody and Buzz Lightyear Musical Figure – Toy Story 30th Anniversary | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Skating Plush
Winnie the Pooh Ice Skating Plush – 8 1/4'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store
Eeyore Ice Skating Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 6 3/4'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store
Tigger Ice Skating Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 9'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store
Piglet Ice Skating Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 9 1/2'' – Disney Store Europe – Exclusive | Disney Store
Heart Plush and Holiday Key Chains
Thumper with Heart Plush – Bambi – 13 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Stitch with Heart Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 12 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Marie with Heart Plush – The Aristocats – 13 3/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh with Heart Plush – 13'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh with Heart Plush Key Chain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Stitch with Heart Plush Key Chain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Piglet with Heart Plush Key Chain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Dale Donut Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Stitch Holiday Plush Keychain – Lilo & Stitch – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Chip Santa Donut Plush Keychain – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
More From Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Santa Hat Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Grass Print | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Pullover Hoodie for Men by Nike | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Red | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Polo Shirt for Men by Nike – Heathered Gray | Disney Store
Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots
Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.
Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!
Deals at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ornaments with Code: JOLLY
- Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!