Stoney Clover Lane Celebrates 30 Years of "Toy Story" with Charming Collection at Disney Store
30 years ago, Pixar's debut feature film Toy Story introduced audiences to Woody, Buzz, Rex, Hamm, Slinky, Mr Potato Head, and a whole bin full of other toys that charmed and delighted everyone. Now, as the movie celebrates a major milestone, Stoney Clover Lane is introducing a collection of accessories designed for adults who are still kids at heart.
- Fashion and lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane has a new collection at Disney Store inspired by the playful and fun energy of Toy Story. The Pixar film is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and that means introducing merchandise offerings to mark the occasion.
- Whether you saw the movie in theaters in 1995 or just enjoy watching it from the comfort of home, you can share your love of everyday with new accessories, including bags, pouches, and patches.
- This collection features a pattern with the Toy Story logo and the iconic blue sky and white cloud wallpaper from Andy's childhood bedroom. Meanwhile, patches are designed after our favorite characters including:
- Woody
- Buzz
- Jessie and Bullseye
- Rex
- Alien
- Celebrate the world of Toy Story with the Stoney Clover Lane collection available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $20-$298.00.
Bags
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Small Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Pouchette Crossbody Bag by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Toy Story 30th Anniversary Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Patches
Toy Story Alien Patch by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Toy Story ''You've Got a Friend in Me'' Patch by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store
Rex Patch by Stoney Clover Lane – Toy Story | Disney Store
Woody Patch by Stoney Clover Lane – Toy Story | Disney Store
Buzz Lightyear Patch by Stoney Clover Lane – Toy Story | Disney Store
Jessie and Bullseye Patch by Stoney Clover Lane – Toy Story | Disney Store
