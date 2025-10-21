Flock to Disney Store to Check Out the New Bo Peep Limited Edition Doll!

The doll comes in a special box that lights up, just like the lamp that featured the character in "Toy Story!"

Pixar’s Toy Story turns 30 this year and Disney Store is celebrating the milestone anniversary with delightful merchandise collections that will delight your inner child. One of the new items available at the online retailer is a limited edition Bo Peep Doll, and yes her sheep are here too!

What’s Happening:

We all love Toy Story’s Bo Peep, but it’s not often that she’s the sole character to be featured at Disney Store. Today though, the shepherdess and her trio of fluffy sheep are part of a special release celebrating 30 years of Pixar’s first feature length film.

Bo Peep is dressed in her traditional white and pink dress complete with blue corset, satin polka dot skirt, pink bonnet, and ruffled pantaloons. She also wears simple black strap shoes and has her hooked staff nearby to keep her sheep in line on those rare occasions when they wander.

The Bo Peep limited edition doll is available now at Disney Store and sells for $159.99.

Bo Peep Limited Edition Doll with Light-Up Box - Toy Story 30th Anniversary - 16"

Limited Edition of 3,900

Includes Certificate of Verification

Traditional Bo Peep dress and bonnet

Shimmering satin bodice and puffed sleeves

Lace trimmed bodice with satin cross ties

Striated satin skirt with embroidered polka dots

Ruffled pantaloons

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Crook accessory

Comes with Sheep figurine (Billy, Goat and Gruff)

Presented in window display packaging with overhead light-up ''floor lamp'' feature

Press button on back of box to activate light

Satin ribbon carry strap and ties

Ages 6+

Box lamp requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

Bo Peep: approx. 16'' H

Sheep: approx. 4 1/2'' H

30 Years of Toy Story !:

Happy Anniversary Toy Story! The groundbreaking computer animated film has been entertaining movie lovers for decades and several of our favorite brands are celebrating the milestone anniversary with limited edition collections. Check these out:

