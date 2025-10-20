Catch Winter Cheer with Limited Edition Disney Bags by Dooney & Bourke

You already love the Mickey Family Christmas collection, and now the magic extends to high fashion accessories!

There’s been so much winter weather fun at Disney Store as part of their Holiday Shop, and several brands are joining the celebration including Dooney & Bourke. Guests have already fallen in love with the Mickey Family Christmas collection and now the patterns and styles from the series are available as Dooney & Bourke accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We can’t wait to celebrate our favorite winter holidays, gather with friends and family, and enjoy special treats that bring out the joy of the season! We also can’t wait to accessorize with Disney holiday looks magical and merry.

This year Dooney & Bourke are presenting new Disney-themed bags inspired by Disney Store’s Mickey Family Christmas collection.

As always the Dooney & Bourke bags feature a few of their signature styles giving fans options for the look that best suits them. This time they’re offering: Tote Crossbody Wristlet

The pattern showcases Mickey and Minnie in their festive elf outfits surrounded by snowflakes, snowmen, pine trees, and a holiday colored Fantasyland Castle. Each look has a Christmas red background, while light brown leather provides a pleasant accent color.

Deals at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. Now through November 3rd take advantage of the Pixie Perk and Enjoy $25 off a Future Purchase plus Free Shipping now, when you spend $100+ (pre-tax). Use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout!

Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet - Exclusive

Mickey and Minnie Mouse holiday themed design on both sides

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

Strap: 7'' L

Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag - Exclusive

Disney Exclusive

Mickey and Minnie Mouse holiday themed design on both sides

Zip closure with leather pull

Stitched leather trim

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Lined

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

10'' H x 3 3/4'' W x 12'' L

Strap drop length: 11 1/2'' L

Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag - Exclusive

Disney Exclusive

Allover holiday themed design

Zip closure with leather pull

Stitched leather trim

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

5 1/2'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 7 1/2'' L

Strap drop length: 24 1/2'' L

