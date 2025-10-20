Catch Winter Cheer with Limited Edition Disney Bags by Dooney & Bourke
There’s been so much winter weather fun at Disney Store as part of their Holiday Shop, and several brands are joining the celebration including Dooney & Bourke. Guests have already fallen in love with the Mickey Family Christmas collection and now the patterns and styles from the series are available as Dooney & Bourke accessories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We can’t wait to celebrate our favorite winter holidays, gather with friends and family, and enjoy special treats that bring out the joy of the season! We also can’t wait to accessorize with Disney holiday looks magical and merry.
- This year Dooney & Bourke are presenting new Disney-themed bags inspired by Disney Store’s Mickey Family Christmas collection.
- As always the Dooney & Bourke bags feature a few of their signature styles giving fans options for the look that best suits them. This time they’re offering:
- Tote
- Crossbody
- Wristlet
- The pattern showcases Mickey and Minnie in their festive elf outfits surrounded by snowflakes, snowmen, pine trees, and a holiday colored Fantasyland Castle. Each look has a Christmas red background, while light brown leather provides a pleasant accent color.
- Mickey Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke styles are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $118.00-$268.00.
Deals at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Now through November 3rd take advantage of the Pixie Perk and Enjoy $25 off a Future Purchase plus Free Shipping now, when you spend $100+ (pre-tax). Use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout!
Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet - Exclusive
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse holiday themed design on both sides
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D
- Strap: 7'' L
Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag - Exclusive
- Disney Exclusive
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse holiday themed design on both sides
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Stitched leather trim
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Lined
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- 10'' H x 3 3/4'' W x 12'' L
- Strap drop length: 11 1/2'' L
Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag - Exclusive
- Disney Exclusive
- Allover holiday themed design
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Stitched leather trim
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- 5 1/2'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 7 1/2'' L
- Strap drop length: 24 1/2'' L
More Disney Store Merchandise:
