Welcome Winter with New Mickey Mouse Holiday Styles from Her Universe

New matching looks for the annual Christmas photo? You'll be adorable and festive in these seasonal fashions.

Seasons Greetings from Disney Store’s Holiday Shop! Are you eager to get ready for your magical holiday celebrations? Then you won’t want to miss out on the delightful selection of festive apparel, accessories, and toys featuring Mickey Mouse and friends including new arrivals from the Her Universe Christmas Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is already into the Christmas spirit as they’ve introduced hundreds of seasonal items that will have you feeling jolly.

Among the newest items to debut online is the Her Universe Christmas Collection featuring delightful selections like matching shirts for the whole family.

If flannels are a go to look for your crew, then these button down shirts are sure to be a big hit. Sticking with a traditional buffalo plaid pattern in cranberry red and black the shirts come in adult and kids sizes and include Santa Mickey and Christmas tree embroidery on the front.

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Shirt for Adults by Our Universe

Then for the ladies there’s a cranberry colored dress with white Minnie Mouse decorations along the skirt, and a ruffled collar across the shoulders, accented with a plaid bow to match the button down shirts.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Dress for Women by Her Universe

The Her Universe Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. Now through November 3rd take advantage of the Pixie Perk and Enjoy $25 off a Future Purchase plus Free Shipping now, when you spend $100+ (pre-tax). Use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout!

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Shirt for Kids by Our Universe

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Plaid Knit Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Dress for Girls by Her Universe

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Plaid Dress for Baby by Her Universe

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!