Discover Your Festive Spirit with the Disney Fair Isle Collection

We’ve been swept away with the magic of the winter season and all of the cheery new arrivals to Disney Store’s Holiday Shop. Fans have been delighted with the Mickey Family Christmas and Holiday Haven collections and now it's time to welcome the Disney Fair Isle Print Collection.

Another festive collection has been delivered to Disney Store giving fans even more options for their holiday celebrations. Today welcomes the Disney Fair Isle Print series featuring Mickey Mouse and friends.

This assortment is perfect for family and friends who are all about matching looks whether it’s for the annual photo or just to twin on the actual holiday.

With cozy looks, beautiful colors, and tons of character charm, these knit offerings will show off your festive spirit and love for all things Disney.

The Disney Fair Isle Print Collection is available now at Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cardigan Sweater for Women

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater for Adults

