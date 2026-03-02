We've Got a "Hole" Lot of Love for These Crocs Disney Bags and Totes

Crocs has so much more to offer than funny shoes!

If you’re in the market for some fun, durable, and decidedly Disney accessories, Crocs has a lineup of items at Disney Store that you won’t want to miss! Beyond their fun, colorful, and comfy shoes, the lifestyle brand also offers bags and other essentials built for your adventures at home and on the road.

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re about to visit your favorite Disney resort or just need a trendy new bag for your springtime adventures, Crocs has an assortment of accessories to provide that perfect touch of magic to your wardrobe.

Guests visiting Disney Store can browse the latest character-themed bags from Crocs, including Mickey Mouse styles, and one is complete with ears!

Carry around all your park day essentials in this brigh, bold Mickey Mouse tote that features the smiling character on the front. The bag is solid black with a red base, and features top carry handles, and holes to decorate with Jibbitz!

The crossbody bag is coming soon, and we can't wait! It has a solid black background, a pop of red on the front, and bright yellow zippers to mimic Mickey’s signature look. As with most Crocs products, this features a soft, flexible Croslite foam with small, decorative holes that have become synonymous with the brand.

The Mickey Mouse Crocs tote and other Disney-themed accessories are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$129.99.

