Photos: The Topiaries of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Check them out now through June 1st!

Check out EPCOT’s 2026 lineup of topiaries for this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

Today was the official kickoff for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, bringing in tons of springtime fun with limited time food, entertainment, and displays.

As per usual, Flower & Garden is the prettiest time of year to visit the Walt Disney World park, which boasts impressive floral displays and plenty of pastel decor.

One of the festival's most iconic decorations are the impressive topiaries located throughout the park.

This year’s front entrance display celebrates 40 years of Pixar with a fun Toy Story-themed display.

Beyond that, guests will find some of their favorite characters recreated with flowers and some supersized springtime icons, like flowers, butterflies and more.

Check out a tour of this year’s topiaries below.

Don’t miss out on these displays by visiting EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival between now and June 1st.

