Photos: Birds and Bees (Spike and Orange!) Take Over This Year's EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Merchandise

With the arrival of a new festival at EPCOT comes the arrival of a ton of new merchandise! As is the case with this year's EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, and a ton of new items with Spike the Bee and Orange Bird.

Some of these items are also available on Disney Store, and we've put in links to help you find them with ease. All of the photos were as the items appeared on park shelves, with prices accurate as of press time. Now, lets start looking at some of the items!

Of course, there are pins! Including a set of blind box pins that come 2 per box, in a highly stylized box. There are special limited release pins that EPCOT guests will have to go see a Cast Member to acquire, as well.

Alice of Alice In Wonderland and some of her garden friends (appropriately enough) take center stage on a new set of ears that are available that also feature the International Flower and Garden Festival moniker.

Alice is also featured on a new Flower and Garden Loungefly bag. Caterpillar takes center stage on a new pullover sweater, which retails for $80.00. The Bread & Butterflies from the film are also featured on a sleeveless shirt for $49.99.

The theme carries over onto a t-shirt for $36.99.

For $85.00 guests, can pick up a special Loungefly bag featuring Spike the Bee and Orange Bird, designed to look like a crate of the citrus fruit.

Another set of ears takes on a topiary-esque look, also featuring Spike the Bee and a fuzzy Minnie bow.

For $29.99 guests can get a bit of shade in the EPCOT sun with this Orange Bird cap that also features the crate.

To keep out of those spring showers, a lightweight jacket can be picked up for $59.99, decked out in floral and EPCOT-themed imagery.

Orange Bird is also front and center on a myriad of t-shirts, which range in price from $26.99 to $36.99.

A sculpted mug takes on the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival with a Dole Whip-esque look, and can be picked up for $24.99. Orange Bird also is featured on a notes holder that looks like an Orange crate for $16.99. That same look carries over to a fun photo frame as well for $16.99

Various sets of postcards, with four postcards each, can be picked up for $9.99.

Everyone loves to commemorate an annual visit or annual event with an ornament, and this year's Flower and Garden one features a sculpted Orange Bird in the crate, carrying over the similar look like we've seen throughout the merch so far. It can be brought home for $26.99.

Those fan-favorite mini-trash cans are also available for $14.99, featuring a shades-wearing Orange Bird with the Dole Whip, as well as a variant featuring Spike the Bee.

And of course, the requisite Spirit Jersey can also be found, featuring Orange Bird and his Orange Crate on the back with the event marquee across the shoulders, with Orange Bird wearing his Spaceship Earth-reflecting shades. The Spirit Jersey retails for $84.99.

Just for Annual Passholders, a mug designed to look like a flower pot for $24.99 can be brought home, this one featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Spaceship Earth while commemorating the festival.

A Passholder Shoulder bag can also be brought home for $39.99, featuring Mickey against a green fabric covered in stylized EPCOT festival iconography.

A fun Passholder Magnet is also available for $11.99.

Special Passholder shirts for $36.99 can be picked up, featuring Mickey in his landscaping hat. The passholder motif carries over to a baseball cap for $29.99.

Spike the Bee is featured on a special festival shirt for $36.99

Spike the Bee is also featured on a classic tee, also for $36.99. His face, wearing shades, is also available on a new bag for $75.00, which is expected to be in high demand, with a limit of two per item per guest.

For $24.99, garden stakes featuring both Spike the Bee and Orange Bird can be picked up for your at-home planters.

Guests can also carry Spike with them on their shoulders with a new shoulder plush for $27.99.

Ornamental figures of Spike can also be picked up for $44.99.

PANDORA Charms are also available. A special Dooney and Bourke bag has also arrived, featuring Orange Bird and a special tag, which retails for $268.00

The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is set to run at EPCOT until June 1st, 2026.