Photos: The Citrus Blossom Serves Up Fresh Flavors and a New Orange Bird Sipper at The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Cool off inside the Odyssey Pavilion with citrus-inspired dishes and a must-have Orange Bird smoothie souvenir during Flower & Garden.

The Citrus Blossom is bringing acidic fun to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, featuring everyone’s favorite Floridian pal, Orange Bird!

Located inside the Odyssey Pavilion at EPCOT, The Citrus Blossom offers a welcome, air-conditioned escape from the Florida heat.

The Citrus Blossom is the perfect midday break spot, packed with orange-forward decor that leans into the festival’s fresh springtime vibe.

There’s even hopscotch for the little ones to play while the adults sit back, relax, and enjoy the festival.

This festival favorite just got even sweeter with the debut of a brand-new Orange Bird sipper. The adorable souvenir retails for $15.49 and features Orange Bird standing atop a fruit crate labeled “Sunshine Tree Terrace”. This charming nod to the classic Magic Kingdom location makes for a bright addition to any Disney collection. The sipper comes filled with a non-alcoholic orange-lemon smoothie.

Between the flavorful menu and this standout souvenir, The Citrus Blossom continues to be a can’t-miss stop during Flower & Garden season. From sweet to savory, the menu celebrates citrus in creative ways while giving guests a comfortable place to recharge.

