Photos: Spike The Bee Takes Over Communicore Hall During This Year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Today marks the first day of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and as we tour the highlights of this annual tradition, we find ourselves in the middle of Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall at the park, where Spike the Bee has taken over the festivities.

This year, Communicore Hall takes on the theme of "Sunlight to Starbright" in Spike's Garden, as evidenced by the new mural located under the Communicore Hall marquee.

Inside, guests will find the Farmer's Feast - which offers up changing menus throughout the festival. Until April 5th, guests stopping by can get some grilled asparagus, blueberry crumble cake, or a scallop. Back inside, both halves of the hall take on the sunlight and starbright aesthetics, with different illustrations and art of flowers and silhouettes of Spike the Bee peppered throughout.

Also inside, a topiary figure of Spike the Bee stands in the center of the space, with the bee himself "watering" the center floral display.

Laughing Place's Luke Manning took to our X account to showcase his love for the opening and closing motions of these flowers as well.

Other displays feature some classic "edutainment" depicting flower growth in both sunlight and moonlight. All themed to be like a giant notepad, given Spike's small stature.

Today marks the first day of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, with the festival running through June 1st.