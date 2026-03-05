Photos: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Car Already Getting New Paint Job as Muppets Take Over at Walt Disney World

The new version of the attraction will open this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

It's been a busy week of transformation at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closed forever to make way for the highly anticipated Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets. And today, we found that the attraction's iconic car hanging upside-down from its entrance arch is already getting a new paint job.

What's happening:

The famous upside-down convertible hanging from the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster entranceway arch is already getting a Muppet-y new paint job, after the Aerosmith version of the attraction closed this weekend.

Above you can see what the right-hand (or left-hand, depending on your perspective) side of the car looks like today, and below are a few photos of the opposite side.

In addition to grabbing those photos today, Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning also stopped by the attraction's giant guitar, which is now covered by construction walls and a scrim as it to begins to get a new paint job with a fresh color scheme.

Near by a lone A-frame sign bears the phrase "We're moving right along," as the attraction transforms into Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets-- set to open this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

More news about the attraction:

Muppets pressed pennies are available outside the show building during the construction period.

Previously, we noted that all references to Aerosmith were removed from the signage and exterior of the building.

Check out Tony Betti's photos from the final day of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World.