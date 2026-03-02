Photos: Aerosmith References Removed as Construction Walls Go Up Around Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios

G-Force Records will have new residents this summer – The Muppets!

Yesterday, March 1, marked the last day that Walt Disney World guests could hop aboard a super-stretch limo for a thrilling ride through the streets of Hollywood on their way to an Aerosmith concert. One day later, construction walls have gone up around the former Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

As guests approach the G-Force Records plaza, changes are immediately noticeable, as Aerosmith's name has been removed from the entry signage with the hanging limo.

A simple sign reminds guests of what's to come, with the arrival of The Muppets to the attraction this summer.

In addition to a logo for Gonzo's Flight School, you'll also find the Lock 'n' Roll Parking Systems sign on this A-Frame, which can be found in the loading area of the attraction.

Cast Members are staged at the entrance of the courtyard to deter guests looking for the closed attraction – even though the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After is also back there with numerous shows daily.

Construction walls are up around the iconic giant guitar.

The original attraction logo has been removed from the car, as has the Aerosmith poster on the building.

Previously released concept art for what the guitar will look like when The Muppets take over can be found on the walls.

Access to Rock Around the Shop, the attraction's gift store, is blocked off by rolling planters.

Planters also block access to the attraction's main entrance.

As mentioned, the courtyard remains open so that guests can still access Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.

Also open in the courtyard are all of the area's food and merchandise kiosks, as well as the face painting location.

More on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:

Outside of the attraction, the iconic giant guitar will be getting a psychedelic makeover with new “Starring The Muppets" signage. The new look takes inspiration from the classic Electric Mayhem van paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth.

When guests visit G-Force Records, they’ll be welcomed into a recording session with Electric Mayhem and some superstar penguin sound engineers, who are rocking out on overtime. Scooter, in an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time.

With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios.