Photos: Walt Disney World Guests Enjoy Final Day for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

The popular attraction will be transformed into its new Muppets theme by this summer.

Since it first opened in July of 1999, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been sending Walt Disney World guests on a thrilling ride through the streets of Hollywood on their way to a concert performed by the titular band. And now, as the attraction prepares for its highly anticipated Muppets makeover, Laughing Place's own Tony Betti spent a few hours at the theme park today experiencing the Aerosmith version one last time.

Today is the final day of operation for the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.

The roller coaster will be rethemed to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, which is set to open later this year in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Laughing Place reporter Tony Betti was on the scene today to document the crowds and the atmosphere as the Aerosmith version of the attraction says goodbye.

Inside the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster show building, guests enjoyed the pre-ride safety videos one last time and then hopped aboard the limousine-themed ride vehicles for a thrilling ride to a soundtrack provided by the famous rock band.

In the Rock Around the Shop gift shop, Tony hunted for some Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith merchandise and apparel, of which there were only a few items left. He did spot one Animal pin available, hinting at the future of the attraction.

No official opening date has been announced for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, but it is anticipated to be available to guests by this summer.

UPDATE 3/1/2026 9:45 PM ET:

As the park closed, more fans turned up to be among the last to ride the coaster while it featured Aerosmith, keeping the line full into the night.

During Fantasmic!, the exterior overflow queue behind the Villains gate was still being used, getting that last minute surge as Fantasmic! ended.

There were last calls to join the queue for the attraction, with Cast Members rounding everyone up who wants to ride to make sure they got in line. Just ahead of the park closure at 9:00 PM, Supervisors closed the gates informing those approaching that the line was now at capacity. Those who tried to show up at 8:59 were met by the Cast Members relaying that information.

And that’s a wrap on Aerosmith starring in Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! For us, we’re gonna Fly Away From Here! pic.twitter.com/ZSer6UvFih — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 2, 2026

The exterior queue in front of the iconic guitar marquee remained full, as guests moved into the G Force Records building.

Just outside of the courtyard, a line of Cast Members and supervisors stood guard, blocking anyone else from accessing the area, with those currently in the queue as the only guests who were going to be experiencing this iteration of the attraction in its final hours.

More news about Rock 'n' Roller Coaster:

The closing date (today) for the Aerosmith version of the attraction was announced back in December.

Meanwhile, the rough timeline for the transformation was revealed by Walt Disney World a week earlier.

The recording studio pre-show video starring Aerosmith permanently closed earlier that same month.