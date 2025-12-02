Aerosmith Has Left the Building: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Permanently Shutters Recording Studio Pre-Show

This is the first major change as the coaster prepares for the arrival of Electric Mayhem.

Recording sessions with Aerosmith have officially stopped, as Disney blocks off Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s pre-show experience ahead of its Muppet transformation.

What’s Happening:

Electric Mayhem is already moving into Walt Disney World, as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster begins the process of evicting Aerosmith from Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

On a recent trip to the park, Laughing Place spotted a new metal wall blocking off the attraction's preshow area.

The unannounced closure began yesterday, December 1st, to the upset of many fans.

While the attraction remains open with all the rest of the Aerosmith theming, the preshow was an integral part of the experience, and the only place you actually saw the band members in the attraction.

Getting a backstage pass is now far more impersonal, as guests just walk through the area that formally housed the, admittedly, dated preshow.

The new walls do look incredibly cool, using a more permanent looking metal covering that is decorated with the G-Force Records logo.

Fans can probably expect to see other parts of the attractions theming to be replaced or removed prior to the attractions closure, which is expected to happen sometime in early 2026.

Here’s what the preshow looked like prior to the closure.

While Steven Tyler and the rest of the band are set to stop handing out backstage passes, Electric Mayhem is the new hottest show in town.

Maintaining most of the storyline of the original attraction with a touch of puppet mayhem, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio.

Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.

When guests visit G-Force Records, they’ll be welcomed into a recording session with Electric Mayhem and some superstar penguin sound engineers, who are rocking out on overtime.

Scooter, in an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time.

With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood.

Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.

Disney promises a setlist for the attraction is on the horizon, so keep your eyes and ears open for more information.

No opening date for the experience has been announced, but it is expected to open sometime next year.

