Photos: New Disney's Animal Kingdom Collection Arrives at Island Mercantile

You'll definitely want to rep the Walt Disney World park through this excellent new collection of apparel and merchandise.

A wild new collection of Disney's Animal Kingdom apparel and merchandise has hit store shelves at the Island Mercantile.

While the eyes of many visitors might be on the new merchandise for the Merry Menagerie, there is also an entirely new collection for Disney's Animal Kingdom in general. The message is celebrating the great "Circle of Life," without overtly being connected to The Lion King. You'll find variations of this new design on shirts, sweaters, a Loungefly backpack, mouse ears, and much more.

Button-Up Shirt – $69.99

T-Shirt – $34.99

Hoodie – $69.99

Mickey Mouse Shirt – $29.99

Kids Mickey Mouse Shirt – $26.99

Mickey Mouse Sweater – $39.99

Tumbler – $24.99

Mug – $19.99

Loungefly Backpack – $79.00

Mouse Ears – $36.99

Safari Hat – $29.99

Double-Sided Pillow – $44.99

Keychain – $16.99

Photo Frame

Double-Sided Ornament

Blanket

