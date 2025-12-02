Walt's Words Welcome Guests to EPCOT for a New Rope Drop Experience
EPCOT now begins each day with a new rope drop audio, featuring words from the visionary Walt Disney – appropriate as EPCOT (or at least a version of it) was Walt's final dream.
The new rope drop experience begins with a swell of orchestral music – interestingly, not the new EPCOT theme composed by Pinar Toprak – but rather a generic track from Audio Network titled "Active Optimism." We then hear the oft-used Walt Disney "We Call it E.P.C.O.T." quote from the 1966 film where he put forth his plans for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. A female voiceover then continues by welcoming guests to the park. There likely will be multiple versions of the audio, as the voiceover ends by welcoming guests to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
Timing-wise, this new rope drop couldn't have arrived at a better time, as December 5th is Walt Disney's birthday. Listening to the rope drop from the Walt the Dreamer statue in World Celebration makes for an even more perfect experience!
