Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Under Construction Pressed Pennies Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This marks the first official piece of merchandise for the remodeled attraction, set to debut this summer!

Disney, not missing an opportunity to make some pennies, has debuted what will surely be highly-sought after pressed pennies featuring The Muppets.

One day after the closure of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the attraction's pressed penny machines have been moved outside – with some new occupants. Eight new pressed pennies have debuted featuring The Muppets wearing construction gear, getting ready for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. The pennies all say "Under Construction 2026" at the bottom, making this an even more exclusive item.

The first machine features Fozzie Bear, Bean Bunny, Sweetums, and the Swedish Chef.

From the second machine, you can pick up Gonzo, Sam Eagle, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, and Beaker.

You'll find these machines on either side of the "Rock Your Face" face painting location just outside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. If you're looking to just get one, it will cost you $1.00 in cash only. For all four, you must pay with card for the price of $4.00.

More on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets:

Outside of the attraction, the iconic giant guitar will be getting a psychedelic makeover with new “Starring The Muppets" signage. The new look takes inspiration from the classic Electric Mayhem van paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth.

When guests visit G-Force Records, they’ll be welcomed into a recording session with Electric Mayhem and some superstar penguin sound engineers, who are rocking out on overtime. Scooter, in an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time.

With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens this summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios.