Eggstravaganza 2026: Popular Springtime Scavenger Hunt Returns to EPCOT

Guests will need to purchase a map to participate in the yearly tradition.

EPCOT’s Springtime scavenger hunt, Eggstravaganza, has made its triumphant return to the The International Flower & Garden Festival. Let’s check out some of this year’s prizes and decorations.

What’s Happening:

It’s the most egg-cellent time of year at the Walt Disney World Resort.

As the spring flowers start to bloom, guests visiting the theme park resort will be able to embark on an egg-citing scavenger hunt to find hidden Disney bunny Easter eggs located throughout EPCOT.

Laughing Place had the chance to join in on EPCOT’s Eggstravaganza today, checking out some of the decorative eggs and prizes for this year’s adventure.

To participate in the activity, guests will need to head to any non-attraction or country pavilion gift shop and purchase a map for $11.99.

Throughout World Showcase, guests will need to look for the 12 hidden eggs and mark them off on their map with the provided stickers to collect a special prize.

This year’s prize is a special character themed egg perfect for the season.

Let’s take a look at all the hidden eggs throughout World Showcase (Don’t scroll if you wanna find them yourself).

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Thumper

Miss Bunny

White Rabbit

Rabbit

March Hare

Alec Azam

Judy Hopps

Bean Bunny

Ducky & Bunny

Skippy

Jackalope

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



