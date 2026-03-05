Eggstravaganza 2026: Popular Springtime Scavenger Hunt Returns to EPCOT

Guests will need to purchase a map to participate in the yearly tradition.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

EPCOT’s Springtime scavenger hunt, Eggstravaganza, has made its triumphant return to the The International Flower & Garden Festival. Let’s check out some of this year’s prizes and decorations.

What’s Happening:

  • It’s the most egg-cellent time of year at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • As the spring flowers start to bloom, guests visiting the theme park resort will be able to embark on an egg-citing scavenger hunt to find hidden Disney bunny Easter eggs located throughout EPCOT. 
  • Laughing Place had the chance to join in on EPCOT’s Eggstravaganza today, checking out some of the decorative eggs and prizes for this year’s adventure. 
  • To participate in the activity, guests will need to head to any non-attraction or country pavilion gift shop and purchase a map for $11.99. 

  • Throughout World Showcase, guests will need to look for the 12 hidden eggs and mark them off on their map with the provided stickers to collect a special prize. 
  • This year’s prize is a special character themed egg perfect for the season. 

  • Let’s take a look at all the hidden eggs throughout World Showcase (Don’t scroll if you wanna find them yourself).

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Thumper

Miss Bunny

White Rabbit

Rabbit 

March Hare

Alec Azam 

Judy Hopps 

Bean Bunny

Ducky & Bunny

Skippy

Jackalope

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning