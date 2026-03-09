"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Harrison Ford, Conan O'Brien, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

The show also welcomes Oliva Munn, Leslie Odom Jr., Sarah Chalke, Will Forte, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 9-13:

Monday, March 9 Olivia Munn (Your Friends & Neighbors) Leslie Odom Jr. (Imperfect Women) Musical Guest Bebe Rexha

Tuesday, March 10 Harrison Ford (Shrinking) Sarah Chalke (Scrubs)

Wednesday, March 11 Conan O’Brien (The Oscars®) Matthew Fox (The Madison)

Thursday, March 12 Will Forte (Sunny Nights) Bunnie XO (Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic) Musical Guests Norah Jones and Joshua Homme

Friday, March 13 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.