Marvel Comics and Chef José Andrés Hosting Panel at SXSW 2026 in Promotion of "Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish"

Comic books and food are two things you don't often think of as going well together (who wants to get the pages all greasy?) but Marvel Comics has made headway in that department thanks to its new Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish comic book starring Chef José Andrés. And now fans can learn more about this project and the unlikely pairing during a panel at this year's SXSW. Read on for further details.

What's happening:

SXSW 2026 has announced a panel presentation entitled "Not All Superheroes Wear Capes: Out of the Kitchen, Into the Comic."

Panelists will include Marvel Comics VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish writer Steve Orlando, and Chef José Andrés.

This one-hour featured session will take place on Tuesday, March 17 at 2:30 PM in the Hilton Grand Ballroom at Hilton Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas.

Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1 will become available to purchase next Wednesday, March 11 wherever comic books are sold.

What they're saying:

Official SXSW panel synopsis: "Throughout history, food and art have served as two of humanity’s most universal languages. This panel explores their powerful intersection: how culinary storytelling and comic books can combine to reach two deeply passionate, nearly obsessive fanbases. From the global influence of Oishinbo to Anthony Bourdain’s Get Jiro, food-focused comics prove that something magical happens when chefs enter the frame."

