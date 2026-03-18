New Swivel Chair Added to Rooms To Go Kids' Spider-Man Bedroom Collection

More like Spider-Man: Brand New Chair.

If you're a young Spider-Man fan excited to watch, say, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, now you can do it in the comfort of a new Spidey-themed Swivel Chair.

What's Happening:

The pre-existing Spider-Man Kids Bedroom Collection from Room To Go Kids has a new item available in the form of a new Spider-Man Swivel chair.

The Spider-Man Swivel Chair retails for $475.00.

Like the other items in the collection, the chair comes complete with Spider-Man logo and webbing imagery and in the character's red and blue color scheme.

The Swivel Chair joins a collection that includes a Spider-Man bed, a 3-drawer bookcase chest, and a nightstand.

Spider-Man Nightstand ($299.99)

Spider-Man Bookcase Chest ($549.99)

Spider-Man Twin Upholstered Bed ($399.00)

Spider-Man Full Upholstered Bed ($549.00)

There are also full sets of all the items available, including the Spider-Man Twin Upholstered Bedroom set for $1195.00 and the Spider-Man Full Upholstered Bedroom for $1345.00

All items can be ordered from Rooms To Go Kids, which includes Delivery and Setup services.

Don't know about you, but personally I had Star Wars bedding and Transformers bedding as a kid, but I definitely would have been excited not just by Spider-Man sheets but by an entire bedroom featuring Spider-Man decor... Still would be excited by it, to be honest.