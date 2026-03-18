New Swivel Chair Added to Rooms To Go Kids' Spider-Man Bedroom Collection

More like Spider-Man: Brand New Chair.
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If you're a young Spider-Man fan excited to watch, say, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, now you can do it in the comfort of a new Spidey-themed Swivel Chair.

What's Happening:

  • Like the other items in the collection, the chair comes complete with Spider-Man logo and webbing imagery and in the character's red and blue color scheme.

  • The Swivel Chair joins a collection that includes a Spider-Man bed, a 3-drawer bookcase chest, and a nightstand.
  • Spider-Man Nightstand ($299.99)

  • Spider-Man Bookcase Chest ($549.99)

Spider-Man Twin Upholstered Bed ($399.00)

Spider-Man Full Upholstered Bed ($549.00)

  • There are also full sets of all the items available, including the Spider-Man Twin Upholstered Bedroom set for $1195.00 and the Spider-Man Full Upholstered Bedroom for $1345.00

  • All items can be ordered from Rooms To Go Kids, which includes Delivery and Setup services.
  • Don't know about you, but personally I had Star Wars bedding and Transformers bedding as a kid, but I definitely would have been excited not just by Spider-Man sheets but by an entire bedroom featuring Spider-Man decor... Still would be excited by it, to be honest.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman