Refresh Your Favorite Spaces with New Styles in the Mickey Mouse Home Collection
A new wave of Mickey Mouse home decor has arrived at Disney Store, giving fans plenty of options to add a magical update to their kitchen and living spaces. This latest collection features plates, bowls, cups, and more, all decorated with a charming Mickey Mouse pattern.
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What’s Happening:
- It’s time for a decor refresh, and who better to feature in your kitchen cabinets and favorite spaces than a beloved Disney character?
- The new arrivals to the Mickey Mouse Home Collection feature an assortment of home essentials in a charming color palette of rosy pinks and bold blues. The lineup includes:
- Cups
- Bowls
- Plates
- And more
- The new Mickey Mouse Home Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$39.99.
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Blue | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $10 Bambi Plush or Thumper Plush
- $16 Mickey Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Stitch Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Angel Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $18 Oswald Backpack with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!