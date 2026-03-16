Refresh Your Favorite Spaces with New Styles in the Mickey Mouse Home Collection

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A new wave of Mickey Mouse home decor has arrived at Disney Store, giving fans plenty of options to add a magical update to their kitchen and living spaces. This latest collection features plates, bowls, cups, and more, all decorated with a charming Mickey Mouse pattern.

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What’s Happening:

It’s time for a decor refresh, and who better to feature in your kitchen cabinets and favorite spaces than a beloved Disney character?

The new arrivals to the Mickey Mouse Home Collection feature an assortment of home essentials in a charming color palette of rosy pinks and bold blues. The lineup includes: Cups Bowls Plates And more

The new Mickey Mouse Home Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$39.99.

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Blue | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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