West Coast Style Goes East as Vans is Set to Open Up Shop at Disney Springs
Vans is taking over for the former Volcom location.
West Coast style is coming to Disney Springs, as popular shoe brand Vans is set to open a location at the Walt Disney World shopping district.
What's Happening:
- Popular shoe and apparel brand Vans is opening its first Disney location, within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- Specifically, it will be setting up shop in the former home of Volcom, which closed alongside all of the company's stores in July 2025.
- Since then, the location has housed a temporary holiday art gallery and a Kendra Scott x Disney Parks pop-up.
- Disney has previously partnered with Disney to create themed shoes and apparel, most notably for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
- Vans' connection to Disney goes even further, as the brand was actually founded in Anaheim, California in 1966 – the same city that houses Disneyland.
- No opening date has been revealed for Vans just yet, although the Disney Springs Instagram notes that it is coming soon.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World has shared a first look inside the reimagined Garden View Lounge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- The repainting of Cinderella Castle is nearly complete, restoring the iconic gray and blue color scheme after its pink makeover for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is set to return to the Magic Kingdom in early April with a plethora of new magic.
- Guests will be able to experience the new Soarin' Across America at EPCOT and its brand new flight starting on May 26.
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