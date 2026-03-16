West Coast Style Goes East as Vans is Set to Open Up Shop at Disney Springs

Vans is taking over for the former Volcom location.

West Coast style is coming to Disney Springs, as popular shoe brand Vans is set to open a location at the Walt Disney World shopping district.

What's Happening:

  • Popular shoe and apparel brand Vans is opening its first Disney location, within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
  • Specifically, it will be setting up shop in the former home of Volcom, which closed alongside all of the company's stores in July 2025.
  • Since then, the location has housed a temporary holiday art gallery and a Kendra Scott x Disney Parks pop-up.
  • Disney has previously partnered with Disney to create themed shoes and apparel, most notably for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.
  • Vans' connection to Disney goes even further, as the brand was actually founded in Anaheim, California in 1966 – the same city that houses Disneyland.
  • No opening date has been revealed for Vans just yet, although the Disney Springs Instagram notes that it is coming soon.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com