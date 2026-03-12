Photos: Cinderella Castle Repainting at Magic Kingdom Nearly Complete

The iconic castle is returning to its classic gray and blue color scheme after its 50th anniversary makeover.

For the past few weeks, guests visiting Magic Kingdom may have noticed something subtle, but significant, happening to the park’s most famous landmark. The paintwork on Cinderella Castle has been undergoing a transformation, and now the project is nearly complete. The beloved castle is returning to its classic gray and blue color scheme, restoring the look many Disney fans remember prior to the park’s 50th anniversary celebration.

During The World's Most Magical Celebration in 2021, Cinderella Castle received a major makeover. The structure was repainted in warmer rose tones, deeper gold accents, and pink hues to complement the anniversary celebration and the broader park décor. The redesign was intended to highlight the milestone celebration across Walt Disney World Resort, which ran for 18 months beginning in October 2021.

While the refreshed palette became closely associated with the 50th anniversary era, Disney confirmed earlier this year that the castle would gradually return to its more traditional appearance. Now, as the repainting wraps up, the familiar cool gray stonework and soft blue rooftops are once again dominating the Magic Kingdom skyline.

The repainting process began earlier in 2026, with crews carefully working around guest areas to update sections of the castle tower by tower. Scaffolding and construction walls were kept to a minimum to maintain the castle’s visibility throughout the process.

With most of the paintwork now complete, the castle has largely returned to the pre-2021 color palette, though its golden accents and refreshed details still give the icon a polished appearance. For many longtime visitors, the updated look feels like a return to the classic Magic Kingdom aesthetic that defined the park for decades. Despite these occasional transformations, the castle’s blue rooftops and gray stone exterior have remained the most recognizable version for generations of Disney fans.

With the repainting nearly finished, Cinderella Castle is once again taking on the classic storybook look that guests associate with Magic Kingdom. As visitors stroll down Main Street U.S.A. toward the hub, the updated paint scheme restores a sense of nostalgic familiarity, while still reflecting the care and maintenance that keeps Disney’s most famous castle looking magical year after year.

