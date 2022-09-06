Photos: Walt Disney World Vans Shoes Arrive as Part of Vans Collection

Recently, a new collaboration between Walt Disney World and Vans showed up on the store shelves of Walt Disney World, but notably, it was missing the one thing you’d expect a Vans collection to have – shoes!

Well, today those shoes have finally arrived (as promised!) and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in style!

Sharing a rich heritage rooted in Southern California, both Vans and Disney are dedicated to those who are young at heart and never stop following their dreams. The shoes feature stylized icons of various elements and attractions that make up Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The sole of the shoes feature the Walt Disney World globe with the words in the iconic font of the Vacation Kingdom of the World.

Plus, the shoes come in a box also marking the World’s Most Magical Celebration, complete with the resort’s 50th anniversary logo. This pair of Vans was spotted at the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, but are expected to appear at other locations across property featuring the Vans collaboration, such as the Main Street Cinema at the Magic Kingdom.