Photos: Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Hits Magic Kingdom Store Shelves

To continue the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, a new collaboration with popular shoe and clothing brand Vans has hit the shelves of the Main Street Cinema at the Magic Kingdom.

We start with this lovely bucket hat, featuring nice retro designs of various Magic Kingdom landmarks.

This design continues through to a white T-shirt.

As well as this black hoodie.

All items come with this Disney/Vans branded tag.

Next up is a series of shirts and sweaters featuring Mickey and Minnie.

This hoodie retails for $69.99.

The same design can be found on the back of this shirt, retailing for $36.99.

The Mickey and Minnie image from the front of the previous shirt is the main focus of this white shirt, also $36.99.

And finally, a collection of retro Walt Disney World logo merchandise.

This classic Vans snapback hat retails for $34.99.

This is the back of the shirt, with the Walt Disney World logo featured on the front. ($39.99)

Lastly is this drawstring backpack, available for $24.99.

The new Disney/Vans collection can be found amongst the Walt Disney World Vault Collection in the Main Street Cinema at the Magic Kingdom.

It should be noted that while you would expect a Vans collection to feature shoes, they have yet to arrive. Cast Members at the location said they should have arrived today, so expect them to arrive soon.