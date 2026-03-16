First Look Inside the Reimagined Garden View Lounge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The "Alice in Wonderland" inspired tea service opens to guests this Thursday, March 19.

Walt Disney World has shared a first look inside the reimagined Garden View Lounge at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

What's Happening:

  • Offering The Garden View Lounge – Tea Experience, the reimagined lounge will open to guests on Thursday, March 19 – blending Victorian elegance with the playful charm of Alice in Wonderland.
  • The lounge takes on the vibes of a sunlit conservatory, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows which bring natural light into the room, giving the entire space a warm, inviting glow. 

  • The furniture strikes a balance between modern comfort and classic Victorian, making the lounge feel fresh while honoring the beloved Grand Floridian style guests know and love.

  • Of course, there's details for those who look a little closer. The floral patterns, plush fabrics, and gentle hues of green, blue, and gold create a serene atmosphere that feels connected to nature.

  • Organic shapes appear throughout the room, portraying the flowers and leaves you’d find in a flourishing garden, creating a lush escape for anyone who enters.

  • The brass-framed mirrors resemble flower petals, reflecting an outdoor garden, while the stained-glass windows featuring native Floridian birds add color, character, and warmth.
  • This long-awaited Afternoon Tea Service returns with a delicious menu inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, of course served with a unique presentation of Twinings Teas.
  • Adults are welcome to choose between a traditional tea service or a plant-based option, while younger guests can enjoy a special children’s tea.
  • The full Foodie Guide to The Garden View Lounge – Tea Experience was released back in January.

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