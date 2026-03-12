Walt Disney World's Popular Free Dining Offer Returns for 2026
Following a similar offer for Disney Visa cardholders last week, Walt Disney World has announced the broader return of the Free Dining offer!
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has announced the return of its popular Free Dining Plan promotion for 2026.
- Disney Dining Plans can be a great way to add convenience to your Most Magical vacation — and guests looking to book a trip to Walt Disney World can now book a package that adds this option for free.
- Guests with nondiscounted 4-night, 4-day (or longer) stays with a Disney hotel and theme park ticket package with a Park Hopper option can receive the Disney Dining Plan.
- Arrival windows for select nights include:
- June 28 to October 3, 2026
- October 19 to October 31, 2026
- December 6 to December 21, 2026
- As always, the hotel you choose will determine which dining plan you will receive:
- With the more expensive Deluxe resorts, the full Disney Dining Plan is included
- The more affordable Value resort offerings include the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan.
- For the full Disney Dining Plan, you’ll need to stay at a Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort Hotel, which includes:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary ResortBoulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness LodgeThe Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness LodgeDisney’s Animal Kingdom LodgeDisney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo HouseDisney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani VillageDisney’s Beach Club ResortDisney’s Beach Club VillasDisney’s BoardWalk InnDisney’s BoardWalk VillasDisney’s Contemporary ResortDisney’s Grand Floridian Resort & SpaDisney’s Old Key West ResortDisney’s Polynesian Village ResortDisney’s Polynesian Villas & BungalowsDisney’s Riviera ResortDisney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & SpaDisney’s Wilderness LodgeDisney’s Yacht Club ResortThe Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- For the Quick-Service Dining Plan, trips planned at Moderate and Value Resort Hotels will allow guests to take advantage of the offer. These include:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort (excludes stays in July)Disney’s All-Star Music ResortDisney’s All-Star Sports ResortDisney’s Art of Animation ResortDisney’s Caribbean Beach ResortDisney’s Coronado Springs ResortDisney’s Pop Century Resort (excludes stays in July)Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French QuarterDisney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Note that the number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.
- Additionally, everyone in the same room must be on the same package
