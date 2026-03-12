From Sea to Shining Sea: "Soarin' Across America" Gets Opening Date at EPCOT
The new ride film celebrates 250 years of the United States
What's Happening:
- As part of the Cool Kids' Summer event at Walt Disney World, guests will be able to experience the new Soarin' Across America at EPCOT and its brand new flight starting on May 26.
- The new ride film celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States, including natural beauty like the Grand Canyon, as well as iconic city skylines.
- New music, along with the iconic Soarin' theme, will also be featured in the new iteration of the attraction.
- This date applies to Walt Disney World, there is no official debut date for the attraction's opening at Disney California Adventure.
