Mickey's of Glendale Celebrates 30 Years of "Muppet Treasure Island" with Exclusive New Collection
The latest Muppets collection from Mickey's of Glendale has arrived, marking the 30th anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island.
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island, this curated capsule collection features an exclusive 27-pin set and a selection of apparel. As of publication time, all items are still available in all sizes – but based on previous releases, that may not last long. This collection is brought to you by Mickey’s of Glendale, the exclusive store of Walt Disney Imagineering, but is available for all Muppet fans to purchase!
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Mini Mystery Pins – $34.95 (Limit 14 Boxes)
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Pin Map with Starter Pin – $54.95 (Limit 1, LE 400)
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Captain Smollett T-Shirt – $29.95
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Benjamina Gunn T-Shirt – $29.95
Muppet Treasure Island 30th Hoodie – $59.95
This curated collection for the 30th anniversary of Muppet Treasure Island follows previous Muppets collections from Mickey's of Glendale, including:
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