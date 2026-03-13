Minnie and Daisy Rev Up with Formula 1 for Latest Disney Collaboration
Get ready to "Fuel the Magic" with the launch of the new Disney x Formula 1 ACADEMY collaboration.
Disney's collaboration with Formula 1 is expanding with the launch of the Disney x Formula 1 ACADEMY collaboration this spring.
What's Happening:
- Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck will be at the front and center of the Disney x Formula 1 ACADEMY collaboration this spring, appearing in exclusive merchandise, on-site character experiences and original content that brings their magic to fans old and new.
- The news was announced today by Tasia Filippatos, the new President of Disney Consumer Products, today at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas.
- This announcement highlights Disney's continued investment in sports culture and youth fandom, extending the momentum of its multi-year relationship with Formula 1.
- Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 ACADEMY, posed for a photo with Minnie and Daisy at Shanghai Disneyland, while showing off some of the new collection.
- More details regarding content drops and merchandise reveals will be revealed this spring.
What They're Saying:
- Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products: “Our collaboration with Formula 1 sparked a cultural moment with fans worldwide, and expanding into F1 ACADEMY opens an exciting new chapter in that story. With Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck leading the way, we’re celebrating confidence, friendship and individuality while connecting Disney storytelling with a sport empowering the next generation of female athletes.”
Fuel the Magic with Formula 1:
- With the Chinese Grand Prix taking place, Shanghai Disneyland has been front and center of Disney's collaboration with Formula 1.
- Case in point: Mickey and Minnie debuted all-new Formula 1-inspired outfits, while the park hosted some special, limited-time offerings.
- Those attending the races of the Chinese Grand Prix will have access to Fuel the Magic fanzone retail pop-ups, race-specific merch available at the F1 Hub and Grand Prix Plaza, and special Disney entertainment moments.
- Find out more details about Disney's most recent Formula 1 collaboration.
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