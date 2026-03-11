Mickey and Minnie Sport F1-Inspired Shanghai Disneyland Outfits, Reveal New Merchandise Ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Experience the thrill of racing at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Attention all race fans: the flag has dropped on the new "Fuel the Magic" collaboration between Formula One and Disney, and today Shanghai Disney Resort revealed new outfits to be worn by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plus a number of new merchandise offerings ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. Check 'em all out below!

What's happening:

Today and tomorrow, March 11 and 12, Shanghai Disney Resort will host a series of limited-time experiences inspired by Disney's "Fuel the Magic" partnership with F1.

A Disney x F1 show car will be on display in Shanghai Disneyland's Tomorrowland area.

At the park's Main Entrance portal, guests can spot Mickey and Minnie in new F1-inspired racing looks.

Mickey and Friends will also appear at the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit this coming weekend, March 13-15.

Those attending the races of the Chinese Grand Prix will have access to Fuel the Magic fanzone retail pop-ups, race-specific merch available at the F1 Hub and Grand Prix Plaza, and special Disney entertainment moments.

Disney x F1 Fuel the Magic has also revealed a number of new racing-themed merchandise offerings for Shanghai Disney Resort and the Chinese Grand Prix, with select styles of apparel available at the official F1 website.

Miniso has revealed stylized blind-box vinyl figures, racing-suited plush, statement caps, patterned socks, drinkware, tech accessories, and blankets tied into the partnership.

Disney and WEBTOON have collaborated on a new original vertical comics series starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy entitled "Mickey x F1 Racing to the Top!" that debuted during the Australian Grand Prix last weekend and will continue throughout the 2026 race season.

The South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster has also revealed its 2026 Circuit Collection, which includes three designs inspired by Mickey and Friends.

Outside of the Disney Parks and the F1 races themselves, fans can stop by immersive Fuel the Magic pop-up experiences in both Seoul and Shanghai, featuring DisneyStyle merchandise and apparel offerings, plus a monumental Mickey Mouse sculpture standing alongside a Formula One car.

Disney says that more product collaborations with F1 and other licensees are on their way, so you should stay tuned to the DisneyStyle social media feeds throughout the race season.

More from Disney x Formula One:

Check out our item-specific breakdown of the recently revealed merchandise from Disney x F1.

Mattel's Hot Wheels also has a partnership with F1, and Alex got to check out those cool cars at Toy Fair 2026.

See what Mickey Mouse looked like during his appearance at F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix in the fall of 2025.