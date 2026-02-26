Disney and Formula 1 Shift Into High Gear for the 2026 Race Season

Fans can experience the thrill of racing through the storytelling and style of Mickey & Friends in the expanded "Fuel the Magic" campaign.

Following an unforgettable debut at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Disney and Formula 1 are officially hitting the gas on their multi-year "Fuel the Magic" collaboration for the 2026 race season!

What’s Happening:

The high-speed world of Formula 1 is getting an injection of Disney magic with "Fuel the Magic."

This collaboration brings the storytelling and style of Mickey & Friends to select Formula 1 race weekends with immersive entertainment and exclusive merchandise.

The season-long journey begins this March at the Australian Grand Prix before kicking into high gear at the Chinese Grand Prix (March 13–15).

A brand-new vertical comic series, Mickey x F1 Racing to the Top!, will debut exclusively on WEBTOON, dropping new episodes in sync with each race weekend.

Expect massive new product drops, including the highly anticipated 2026 Circuit Collection from luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster and new global releases from the Disney Store.



The Story Continues Off the Track with WEBTOON

Disney and WEBTOON are teaming up to introduce a new generation of fans to the drama of elite racing.

Mickey x F1 Racing to the Top! is an original vertical comic series that blends the creativity of Disney with high-stakes motorsport scenarios.

The story follows Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they rally together to save a racing team in crisis.

The series launches during the Australian Grand Prix and will release new episodes on the global WEBTOON platform throughout the 2026 season.





Pop-Ups, Plush, and Premium Eyewear

Fans attending select races, starting at the Chinese Grand Prix, will find dedicated fanzone retail pop-ups featuring host-city-inspired gear alongside a core Disney x Formula 1 collection (also available at F1.com and the US Amazon F1 Store).

For fashion enthusiasts, luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster is launching the 2026 Circuit Collection.

The line features eight structural, lightweight styles (including three Mickey-inspired designs)and will be celebrated with immersive pop-ups in Seoul and Shanghai featuring a monumental Mickey Mouse sculpture alongside an F1 car.

Additionally, the Disney Store will roll out a global merchandise line, starting with a must-have plush of Mickey Mouse in a Formula 1 uniform releasing exclusively in Australia this March before expanding worldwide



F1's Lifestyle Pivot

The expansion of the "Fuel the Magic" campaign highlights a massive paradigm shift in how Formula 1 monetizes its audience.

Over the last decade, F1 has aggressively evolved from a niche, engineering focused sport into a global lifestyle and fashion juggernaut.

The sport’s demographic has skewed dramatically younger and more diverse, creating a lucrative new market that values the aesthetic of racing just as much as the podium results.

Disney's partnering with a high-end, avant-garde eyewear brand like Gentle Monster shows a similar move away from traditional, toy-centric sports licensing.

Now these race weekends are treated like international fashion weeks, complete with exclusive streetwear drops and immersive pop-ups in fashion capitals like Seoul and Shanghai.

