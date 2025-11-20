Disney Store Revs Up its Presence with Exclusive Formula 1 Merchandise Debut on TikTok Shop

New collection blends the magic of Disney with the thrill of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Disney Store has officially launched on TikTok Shop, introducing a curated selection of adult and family favorites alongside an all-new, exclusive merchandise line celebrating the excitement of Formula 1.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Store’s arrival on TikTok Shop brings a new, dynamic shopping experience to fans, complete with creator partnerships scheduled to roll out in the coming months.
  • The centerpiece of the launch is the exclusive Disney Store x Formula 1 collection, fusing Disney magic with the sleek, high-speed aesthetic of the racetrack.
  • The new collection is currently available only on TikTok Shop and DisneyStore.com.

  • Disney x Formula 1 Shield Pin ($20): Created specifically for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, this enamel shield pin features a Mickey icon and signature placed between a checkered band and the official Formula 1 logo.
  • Beyond the initial debut, the collaboration is part of a larger, multi-year "Fuel the Magic" partnership between Disney and Formula 1, first announced in May.
  • This alliance is designed to bring world-class sports and iconic Disney storytelling together, with Mickey Mouse and friends making memorable appearances at race events and continuing the merchandise line through the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
  • For the upcoming Las Vegas race, Disney has announced special character appearances including Mickey Mouse conducting the Bellagio fountains.
  • The inaugural merchandise collection includes 25 products, with select items ranging from a $15 sticker set and a $40 keychain, up to a $150 pullover hoodie and a limited-edition $250 windbreaker jacket.

Formula 1’s Rapid Growth and Demographic Shift

  • The partnership between Disney and Formula 1 is part of a massive surge in F1’s popularity, particularly within the United States, over the last five years.
  • Formula 1 has successfully transitioned from a niche motorsport brand to a global entertainment property, largely attributed to things like reality shows, an increased social media presence by drivers, and strategic commercial deals.
  • This has changed the fan demographics with data showing that over 4 million children aged 8-12 actively follow the sport across the European Union and the US.
  • Approximately 54% of its followers on TikTok and 40% on Instagram are under the age of 25.
  • For Formula 1, the collaboration with Disney is a calculated move to "penetrate the next generation of fans" by leveraging the universal appeal and family-friendly nature of the Disney brand.
  • For Disney, the partnership offers a way to tap into F1’s growing, diverse, and engaged global audience.

