Race Day in Style: Mickey and Friends Sport F1 Looks at Las Vegas Grand Prix

The gang's all here and ready for race day!

Collectively known as "The Sensational Six," Mickey and his friends were at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in style, debuting new race day outfits and looks as part of the new partnership between Disney and F1.

What’s Happening:

Over the weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, some of our favorite Disney friends were in attendance thanks to a new partnership between Disney and Formula 1 (F1).

It was the kickoff of the “Fuel the Magic” campaign, which brought a slew of merchandise, experiences, and content to nearly 860 million F1 fans around the globe.

For Disney fans, we also got brand new looks on Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, and Daisy, as they were seen throughout the grandstands and crowds during the event.

Elsewhere during the event, Mickey and his friends participated in a pit lane walk, meeting and greeting fans and drivers along the way.

Another moment saw Mickey “conducting” the landmark fountains of the Bellagio with special fireworks, music, projections and more. Disney fans will surely love the integration of Fantasmic! Music into the spectacle.

F1 Again:

The launch at this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the beginning of a collaboration between Disney and F1.

The new “Fuel The Magic” campaign will continue through the 2026 and 2027 seasons, and we can expect more merchandise, content, and experiences as part of the fun in the coming years.

The partnership is a smart one - In recent years, F1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans and data shows that more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively follow the sport across the EU and US, while 54% of followers on TikTok and 40% on Instagram are now under 25 years old.