Toy Fair 2026: Mattel Supercharges Its Disney & Pixar Lineup

Mattel had plenty to celebrate at Toy Fair 2026, from major movie tie-ins to milestone anniversaries and fresh takes on evergreen brands. Across the show floor, the company leaned into what it does best: turning beloved characters and stories into play patterns that span toddlers, kids, and adult collectors alike. Pixar’s Cars is getting a glitzy 20th anniversary victory lap, Barbie is revisiting Barbie in the Nutcracker with an all-new animated special and refreshed doll line, and American Girl is marking 40 years with heritage-rich releases that honor Samantha Parkington while introducing her modern-day descendant, Raquel. Add in first looks at toys for KPop Demon Hunters, Matchbox: The Movie, the new live-action Masters of the Universe, Jurassic World, WWE, DC, and more, and Mattel’s 2026 slate feels like a full-on pop culture cross-section of what families will be watching, streaming, and playing with in the year ahead.

Pixar’s Cars

Mattel is kicking off the 20th anniversary celebration of Pixar’s Cars with a special edition Lightning McQueen vehicle that gives the racing legend a true red carpet glow-up. The commemorative die-cast features a striking champagne gold paint job with matching gold hubcaps and a bold red lightning bolt along his sides, all finished with a double premium metallic treatment that adds extra depth and shine. Designed to feel like an awards-season tribute to one of Pixar’s most enduring icons, this elevated look won’t be limited to Lightning McQueen — Mattel shared that the red carpet-inspired champagne-and-gold styling will extend to additional Cars toys throughout the year as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary rollout.

Also racing into the 20th anniversary celebration are two interactive releases designed to bring Lightning McQueen Day to life. The Disney & Pixar Cars Race to Celebrate Lightning McQueen Celebration Raceway Playset ($43.19 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026) features a dynamic loop-kicker that keeps continuous racing action in motion, complete with a 1:55 scale Lightning McQueen vehicle that lights up to create a fireworks effect as he speeds around the track — perfectly capturing the festive, showstopping energy of the occasion. Meanwhile, the Disney & Pixar Cars Action Scene Lightning McQueen Vehicle ($53.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2026) lets kids recreate McQueen’s most iconic moments at the push of a button: press the rooftop “95” logo to hear a classic “Ka-chow!” or other memorable phrases, then activate buttons on the rear window to send him racing forward, cruising, spinning donuts, or gliding through figure-8s, with moving eyes that shift expression for even more personality-packed play.

Rounding out the Cars showcase is the Disney & Pixar Cars Light-Up Vehicles Assortment ($7.55 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which brings a colorful glow to Radiator Springs. Each 1:55 scale car or truck features vibrant character-inspired graphics paired with light-up effects that reflect each vehicle’s unique personality. From Lightning McQueen to Mater and other fan-favorite residents of Radiator Springs, the assortment offers an affordable, collectible way for kids to add a little extra shine to their racing adventures.

Disney Princess

Mattel is adding a little reveal magic to the Disney Princess aisle with the Disney Princess Fashion Doll Reveal ($21.59 | 3Y+). Each set is built around a heart-shaped scepter packed with layered surprises — kids pull a child-sized ring from the heart to unlock eight hidden reveals, including a Princess fashion doll plus gems and accessories to decorate her look. Ariel, Cinderella, and Belle are currently available and were on display at Toy Fair, with Rapunzel and Jasmine set to join the assortment this fall, expanding the interactive unboxing experience across even more beloved heroines.

Mattel also highlighted its Special Feature Dolls, including Cinderella — who originally debuted at last year’s Toy Fair — and the recently released Rapunzel. The Disney Princess Enchanted Ballgown Cinderella Doll ($26.99 | 3Y+) recreates the unforgettable transformation scene from the animated classic, where a wave of a magic wand sends Cinderella’s gown swirling into sparkling brilliance. Kids can relive that magical movie moment at home by waving the included wand — or even their hand — over the doll to activate a colorful light show complete with enchanting sound effects. Joining her is the Disney Princess Magical Hair Rapunzel Fashion Doll ($26.99 | 3Y+), inspired by Tangled. With five ways to glow, Rapunzel’s long hair lights up when kids brush it, just like in the film. Additional multicolored light effects can be activated by pressing her headband or bow button, and attaching her chameleon friend Pascal and tiara to the headband unlocks even more illuminated play.

Coming this fall, Mattel is expanding the interactive lineup with transformation-inspired dolls for Ariel and Aurora. The Disney Princess Transforming Ariel Fashion Doll ($26.99 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026) brings two worlds of play together in one magical design — with the press of a button, Ariel transforms from a human princess in an elegant skirt into a mermaid princess with a shimmering tail. The set also includes her loyal friend Flounder and matching tiaras for both Ariel and her fishy companion, adding extra storytelling fun. Meanwhile, the Disney Princess Aurora Pink to Blue Dress Fashion Doll ($26.99 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026) recreates the iconic “Make it pink! Make it blue!” moment from Sleeping Beauty. By pressing down on Aurora’s shoulders, kids can change her gown from pink to blue, while her bodice lights up to match the color of her skirt — putting the magic of the Good Fairies right into their hands.

Mattel also showcased several of its Disney Princess dolls from American Girl, including this year’s Toy of the Year (TOTY) winner for Doll of the Year, Moana, and the brand-new Jasmine. The Disney Princess Jasmine Doll by American Girl ($145 | 6Y+) celebrates the compassionate and courageous Princess of Agrabah with an 18-inch doll featuring black hair and brown eyes, designed in collaboration with Disney. The American Girl Disney Princess Ariel Doll ($145 | 6Y+) captures Ariel’s inquisitive spirit with aqua eyes that open and close, signature red wavy hair styled with sideswept bangs, and a pink sea-flower hair clip accented with a yellow rhinestone. And following her TOTY win, the Disney Moana Doll by American Girl ($145 | 6Y+) continues to shine, featuring brown eyes that open and close, long curly black hair adorned with a hibiscus flower clip, and a detailed island-inspired outfit complete with a floral-print top, woven skirt with faux-grass detailing, and a pendant necklace that opens to reveal a sea star — honoring the adventurous heroine’s journey in beautifully premium fashion.

Frozen

Mattel is bringing layered unboxing fun to Arendelle with the Disney Frozen JEWEL REVEAL Ice Skating Elsa & Anna Fashion Dolls ($21.59 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026). Each doll is hidden inside a snowflake-shaped scepter filled with multiple layers of reveal magic — kids pull a child-sized ring from the snowflake to unlock eight surprises, including the fashion doll plus gems and accessories for decorating her look. Inspired by Elsa and Anna’s icy adventures, the assortment combines winter sparkle with interactive discovery, making the reveal as magical as the sisters themselves.

Also on display was the Disney Frozen Light-Up Singing Elsa Doll ($26.99 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2026), which turns one of Disney’s most iconic musical moments into an interactive experience. With the push of a button, Elsa sings “Let It Go” while magical moving lights shine through the bottom of her gown, creating a dazzling music-and-lights show that brings her icy powers to life. The illuminated skirt casts shimmering patterns beneath her, adding an extra layer of stage-worthy spectacle that’s sure to delight Frozen fans.

Toy Story 5

No products were on display for the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Toy Story franchise. Pixar released the first full trailer for the film just days after Toy Fair concluded, but we expect more details to be revealed soon.

UNO

Mattel is expanding the UNO lineup with several new licensed decks, including Marvel’s X-Men, Formula 1, and Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters — each putting a themed spin on the classic card game. The UNO Formula 1 deck ($7.01 | 7Y+ | Available Spring 2026) keeps gameplay rooted in traditional UNO as players race to match colors and numbers, but introduces a special “Overtake” rule that requires a higher-value card to stay ahead or risk drawing extra cards and falling back in the pack. Meanwhile, UNO KPop Demon Hunters ($7.01 | 7Y+ | Available Fall 2026) features artwork inspired by the film and adds a Wild Golden Honmoon card that unites players in sealing the Honmoon before play continues, injecting dramatic twists into every round. Whether channeling high-speed racing, Marvel’s mutants, or supernatural K-pop heroes, the goal remains the same — match strategically, play smart, and don’t forget to shout “UNO!” when you’re down to your final card.

Mattel recently expanded its collectible strategy line with the UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack ($16.19 | 7Y+), a high-octane fusion of classic UNO strategy and Formula 1 adrenaline. Players can assemble their dream team of F1 racers and constructors, with moves designed to accelerate gameplay into pole position. The starter pack includes two promo base foil cards featuring new actions, and with more than 1,000 total cards to collect, the competitive edge extends well beyond a single deck. Fans can further enhance their lineup with the UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 Core Edition Booster Set ($6.47 | 7Y+), which adds three game booster packs — each containing 10 cards, including eight base cards and two foil cards — to power up the action.

Football fans can keep collecting this fall with the UNO Elite NFL 2026 Core Edition Starter Pack ($16.19 | 7Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which blends traditional UNO gameplay with special Elite Action Cards featuring star NFL players. Players can draft their favorites onto their team to introduce exciting new twists to the classic card game, with more than 1,500 Elite Action cards to chase. The UNO Elite NFL 2026 Core Edition Booster Set ($6.47 | 7Y+ | Available Fall 2026) adds three booster packs filled with additional Elite Action Cards, allowing fans to expand their roster and bring even more gridiron-inspired strategy to game night.

WWE

WWE is throwing it back to where the toy line began with LJN WWE Superstars, a retro-inspired assortment that recreates the iconic ’80s figures as faithfully as possible. Each 8-inch rubbery figure mirrors the originals in size, feel, and stylized design, and even includes a collectible poster designed in classic LJN pack-in style. The new wave launches April 10th and features four legends: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ultimate Warrior, King Kong Bundy, and Jesse “The Body” Ventura—a powerhouse lineup that blends nostalgia with modern collectability.

WWE also spotlighted its Ultimate Edition line, known for delivering the highest level of articulation and authenticity in the brand’s 6-inch scale. These figures feature 30+ points of articulation, swappable hands, alternate heads, and detailed soft-goods attire, allowing collectors to recreate everything from iconic entrance poses to brutal in-ring finishers. Toy Fair marked the debut of Ultimate Edition 31, offering the first physical look at upcoming figures for Chelsea Green, Randy Orton, and John Cena. Also on display was Ultimate Edition Wave 30, arriving in May for $39.99 and headlined by Hulk Hogan and Rhea Ripley, both boasting premium sculpts and elite articulation. Rounding out the showcase, fans also got a look at “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from Ultimate Edition 29.

The WWE Elite Collection continued its strong showing at Toy Fair with new additions across both mainline and NXT rosters. Hitting shelves at $25.99 for ages 8+, Elite 125 delivers a standout mix of legends and rising stars, including Demolition Crush, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Koko B. Ware, and Cody Rhodes—each featuring deluxe articulation, TrueFX facial detail, and era-specific accessories. Also highlighted was Elite 124’s CM Punk, releasing February 28th for $34.99. Like the rest of the line, the figure stands at 6-inches tall and is designed for collectors and kids alike to recreate signature entrances, finishers, and historic WWE moments while building out the perfect roster.

Rounding out the WWE showcase was the Walmart-exclusive WWE x Street Fighter crossover line, which continues to fuse the worlds of sports entertainment and arcade-icon combat. Wave 3 ($24.89 | 6Y+) introduces three new mashups: Yokozuna as E. Honda, Dominik Mysterio as Ken, and Ultimate Warrior as Blanka (Player 2, blue). Mattel also displayed figures from the first two waves, giving fans another look at the wildly popular earlier releases: The Rock “Final Boss” as M. Bison, Rey Mysterio as Ryu, Batista as Sagat, John Cena as Guile, and Bianca Belair as Cammy—a colorful, high-energy collision of two fan-favorite franchises that continues to grow its collector appeal.

KPop Demon Hunters

Mattel is bringing the action and style of KPop Demon Hunters to the fashion doll aisle this fall with KPop Demon Hunters Core Fashion Dolls ($26.99 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2026) and a deluxe Rumi release. Fans can collect HUNTR/X members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, each dressed in their opening performance looks, complete with stage makeup and shimmering accessories, ready to show the crowd how it’s done. The Saja Boys’ Jinu doll also joins the lineup, capturing his iconic “Soda Pop” performance outfit. For a more battle-ready display piece, the KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll ($53.99 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2026) recreates the pivotal moment when Rumi defeats demons and Jinu learns her secret, featuring 11 points of articulation, sleek all-black tactical gear with sparkly purple accents, and her shimmering Four Tiger Sword accessory.

The music continues with the Rumi, Mira, and Zoey Singing Fashion Dolls ($32.39 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which capture the trio shining like they’re supposed to as they perform “Golden.” Dressed in their iconic, true-to-movie performance looks, each doll features shimmering ensembles brought to life with sculpted details that reflect their onstage style. With built-in singing features and stage-ready fashion, the lineup lets fans recreate the group’s standout musical moments straight from the film.

For fans who want to recreate the action beat-for-beat, the KPop Demon Hunters Action Figures ($21.59 each | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026) bring the characters to life in a 6-inch scale. HUNTR/X rocks their opening performance looks while the Saja Boys appear in their “Soda Pop” fits, ready for epic showdowns. Each figure features 18+ points of articulation, interchangeable hands and faces, plus movie-inspired weapons and accessories for dynamic posing and play. Stepping things up even further, the KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu: Final Battle Action Figure 2-Pack ($43.19 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026) captures the climactic finale with both characters in their battle-ready looks, demon patterns on full display. The set includes Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword, a HUNTR/X light stick, Jinu’s guitar, and a Saja Boys light stick, making it a true-to-movie collectible packed with performance and combat energy.

Rounding out the lineup is the KPop Demon Hunters FOR THE FANS Pack Assortment ($12.95 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), offering collectible dolls and figures inspired by fan-favorite moments from the film. HUNTR/X members Rumi, Zoey, and Mira arrive in their pop star performance attire, each paired with demon-hunting weapons for stage-ready action. The Saja Boys’ Jinu and Baby sport their swoon-worthy “Soda Pop” looks, complete with sunglasses and flower bouquet accessories, while Derpy and Sussie figures add a playful touch with a message to share and a potted plant accessory — making this assortment a fun, affordable way for fans to build out their collection.

Mattel is also leaning into the collectible craze with the KPop Demon Hunters Hello Friend Mini Reveal Assortment ($6.47 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a clip-and-carry lineup of personality-packed mini keychain figures. With 13 characters to collect — including a rare hidden friend — each mini figure comes with a themed charm accessory and keychain clip, making them perfect for backpacks, purses, or display. From HUNTR/X’s stylish Zoey to Manager Bobby and even the devoted Fan, the assortment captures the film’s colorful cast in an affordable, surprise-filled format that invites fans to collect them all.

The crossover fun continues with multiple mini-format collaborations. The Polly Pocket Tiny Capsule ($5.39 each | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2026) brings KPop Demon Hunters into adorable micro form, featuring HUNTR/X dolls, Manager Bobby, Derpy Tiger, and Sussie Bird — each packed inside themed charm capsules with keychain clips for on-the-go play. The HUNTR/X dolls fit inside personalized ramyeon-cup charms, while the clips showcase the group’s iconic symbol. The Polly Pocket x Saja Boys 5-Pack ($19.43 | 6Y+ | Available Fall 2026) includes five micro dolls — Jinu, Baby, Abby, Mystery, and Romance — along with five soda can capsules and matching keychain clips. For collectors, the Fisher-Price Little People Collector KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X set ($21.59 | 8Y+ | Available Fall 2026) features Rumi, Mira, and Zoey performing “Golden” in a premium, display-worthy package, while the Fisher-Price Little People Collector KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys set ($32.39 | 8Y+ | Available Fall 2026) spotlights Romance, Baby, Jinu, Abby, and Mystery rocking out to “Soda Pop,” rounding out the musical celebration in stylized collectible form.

Thomas & Friends

Mattel is relaunching Thomas & Friends with a classic look modernized for today’s preschoolers, now housed under the company’s die-cast division for a renewed focus on authenticity and quality. The refreshed line features detailed engines with metal connectors and true-to-character styling, including 21 vehicles in the initial assortment — even bringing back characters that haven’t been seen in quite some time. Leading the rollout is the Thomas & Friends Basic Diecast Assortment ($4.31 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which lets little engineers recreate their favorite adventures from the Island of Sodor. Each engine is sized for small hands and designed for easy push-around play, featuring classic character details fans will recognize from the series, with favorites like Thomas, Percy, Diesel, and Rosie available to collect.

Playsets are also getting a thoughtful update with easy-connect track pieces and built-in notches designed to pop wheels back onto the rails if they become misaligned — a welcome feature for frustration-free preschool play. The Thomas & Friends Exploring Tidmouth Sheds Train Set ($43.19 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026) invites little engineers to push the included Thomas engine through a series of interactive elements, including a movable gate, drawbridge, and a train-activated windmill. Kids can guide Thomas onto the turntable in front of the sheds to decide whether he heads back out on the rails or pulls in for rest and repairs. The set also includes Harold the Helicopter with rotating blades for additional off-track adventures and is compatible with the easy-connect track system for expanded storytelling possibilities.

Rounding out the relaunch is the Thomas & Friends Deluxe Diecast Assortment ($8.63 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which expands the storytelling potential with larger engines and special pairings. Designed with the same classic character details and preschool-friendly sizing as the basic line, these die-cast engines are perfect for push-around adventures inspired by the Island of Sodor. The deluxe assortment includes 2-packs like Thomas & Annie, along with fan-favorite larger engines such as Henry, James, and Gordon — giving young conductors even more ways to build out their railway world.

Fisher-Price

Super Mario has officially joined the world of Little People, bringing preschool-friendly versions of Mario and friends to the Fisher-Price lineup. The Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Figure 6-Pack ($21.59 | 1½Y+) includes six iconic characters from the franchise — Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and Bowser — all sized just right for tiny hands to grasp, pose, and move as kids imagine their own Super Mario-inspired adventures. For even more character variety, the Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Single Figure Assortment ($4.85 | 1½Y+ | Available Now) expands the lineup to seven characters, adding Fire Mario to the mix. Both assortments translate the vibrant world of the Mushroom Kingdom into charming, toddler-friendly collectibles perfect for imaginative play.

The Little People line also expands into full-on adventure with two interactive Super Mario playsets designed just for toddlers. The Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Mario’s Adventure Playset ($53.99 | 1½Y+) lets kids relive classic moments like collecting coins, dodging a Chain Chomp, and powering up, complete with toddler-friendly activities and iconic music and sound effects that activate as they move Mario around the set. Meanwhile, the Fisher-Price Little People My Mario Bowser’s Airship ($26.99 | 1½Y+) brings the action to the skies with a push-along toy boat packed with preschool-ready play features, including a cannonball launcher, bat-at spinners, and a trapdoor pipe. As kids roll Bowser’s iconic airship, it bobs in a wave-like motion, adding an extra layer of kinetic fun.

The Fisher-Price Little People Ultimate Mountain Playset ($53.99 | 1Y+ | Available Fall 2026) brings big adventure to toddler play with a towering design that stands 18 inches tall and stretches more than two feet wide. The multi-level mountain is packed with storytelling moments and vehicle-friendly pathways, allowing kids to roll the SUV up, down, and around winding roads. Little adventurers can send the camper figure kayaking or snowboarding down the waterfall slide, explore the mountain shop, take in the scenery from the overlook, and more — creating an immersive outdoor world scaled perfectly for Little People play.

The Fisher-Price Little People Fillin' Fun Service Station ($26.99 | 1Y+ | Available Fall 2026) gives toddlers a full tune-up experience, letting them roll a car up the folding ramp to the mechanic’s station to “diagnose” what it needs, fuel up at either the gas pump or EV charging station, swing by the mini mart for snacks, and finish with a trip through the car wash. The Little People Load & Roll Hauler ($21.59 | 1Y+ | Available Fall 2026) adds even more pretend-play possibilities, unfolding into a ramp so kids can load a car into the shop and spin the diagnostic screen to determine the problem, with room to store up to three vehicles for rescue and repair play. Rounding out the lineup is a new assortment of chunky push-along vehicles — the Little People Police Car & Figure, SUV & Figure, Sedan & Figure, and Convertible & Figure (each $6.47 | 1Y+ | Available Fall 2026) — all sized just right for small hands and including removable figures, making them easy to mix, match, and integrate into any Little People playset.

The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 2-in-1 Vacuum ($26.99 | 2Y+ | Available Fall 2026) gives toddlers a playful way to “clean up” while learning, featuring a kid-sized rolling vacuum with twirling action, multicolor lights, and two interactive play modes. With more than 45 songs, sounds, and phrases, little ones can pretend to tidy the room while discovering the alphabet, counting, colors, and more — blending imaginative play with early learning fun.

The Fisher-Price baby line also expands with three new activity toys designed to grow with little ones through key developmental stages. The Fisher-Price Sit & Tap Rolligator ($16.19 | 9M+ | Available Fall 2026) offers two ways to play, starting as a seated pounding bench where babies tap colorful balls with the included squeaker hammer, then transitioning into crawling fun as they chase the balls rolling in every direction. For even bigger cause-and-effect excitement, the Fisher-Price Sit-To-Stand Jungle Tree ($53.99 | 6M+ | Available Fall 2026) includes six colorful balls and multiple activation points — little ones can drop a ball down the ramp, watch it roll, then press the lever for a satisfying fill-and-spill action that keeps the play going. Rounding out the lineup, the Fisher-Price Light-Up & Roll Frog ($26.99 | 6M+ | Available Fall 2026) rewards babies with lights, music, and sounds when they drop balls into the frog’s head, which then roll out one of four doors for babies to discover and chase. All that drop-and-roll fun supports fine motor skills, object permanence, and active exploration.

The Fisher-Price Moves with You Turtle Walker ($37.79 | 6M+ | Available Fall 2026) supports babies through those exciting early mobility milestones with a unique design that responds to their movement. As little ones push, the turtle’s baby-powered spinning and rocking motions encourage them to keep strolling, while the sturdy base and easy-grasp handle provide stability for beginner walkers. Non-electronic sensory activities and six ball-play areas keep babies engaged as they grow from sitting to standing to taking those first independent steps.

The Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Cuddle & Crawl Duck ($43.19 | Birth+ | Available Fall 2026) is designed to grow with little ones from day one, offering four engaging ways to play through newborn tummy time, early sitting, and crawling. This snuggly, soft companion features an adorable waddling motion, flapping wings, and playful music and sounds to encourage babies to follow along. With its gentle textures, sweet movements, and sensory-rich design, the duck supports developing gross motor skills while giving babies a charming friend to explore and cuddle.

The Fisher-Price 3-in-1 Kick & Sway Activity Gym ($64.79 | Birth+ | Available Spring 2026) brings a fresh twist to classic newborn play with a unique swaying mobile that spins and bobs in response to a baby’s kicks on the foot pad. This non-electronic gym features five sensory play areas designed to support early development, including a bat-at rattle roller, bead bar, tummy time mirror, and three linkable toys. Paired with a deluxe playmat, the setup encourages reaching, kicking, rolling, and exploring — all without the need for batteries — making it an engaging, low-frustration play space for little ones from the very beginning.

MEGA BLOKS

MEGA BLOKS is introducing a fresh way for preschoolers to build, play, and display with a trio of 3-in-1 sets that emphasize creativity, confidence, and hands-on problem solving. Leading the lineup is the MEGA BLOKS Build & Chomp Dinosaur ($21.59 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which includes 25 blocks to create a Dinosaur, Pterodactyl, or Dragon — each with rolling wheels and a chomping action that lets little dinosaur fans roar into imaginative prehistoric adventures. The line extends into similar build-and-play experiences with the MEGA BLOKS Build & Go Race Car ($21.59 | 3Y+), a 26-piece kit that transforms into a Race Car, Pickup Truck, or Hot Rod for speedy storytelling, and the MEGA BLOKS Build & Enchant Unicorn ($21.59 | 3Y+), another 26-piece 3-in-1 set that builds a Unicorn, Puppy, or Pegasus with rolling wheels. Each set uses easy-to-follow building steps and big, toddler-friendly blocks to help kids strengthen problem-solving skills, boost confidence, and dive into imaginative play — whether they’re roaring, zooming, or prancing their way through adventure.

Barbie

Barbie is celebrating the anniversary of Barbie in the Nutcracker with a full relaunch timed to a brand-new animated special, bringing Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Land of Sweets back into the spotlight with modern designs and enhanced articulation for ballet play. The line includes deluxe versions of Barbie Nutcracker Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy (each $32.39 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026), both featuring twirl-activated transforming skirts, a new ballet-spring ankle for realistic positions, and seven points of articulation. Fans can also pick up the Clara and Sugar Plum Fairy 2-Pack ($24.99 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026), with Malibu and Brooklyn ready to take the stage in removable skirts and nine points of articulation for expressive dance poses. Transportation gets a sweet upgrade with the Barbie Nutcracker Land of Sweets Horse and Sled ($43.19 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026), a candy-scented horse and two-doll sled, as well as the standalone Land of Sweets Horse ($21.59 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026). Rounding out the collection are small-scale Chelsea Snow Fairies ($8.63 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026), Land of Sweets Ballerinas Nikki and Renee ($16.19 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026), plus core dolls like Nutcracker Clara and Daisy (each $21.59 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026), all featuring iconic outfits, candy-themed accessories, and the new ballet-spring ankle that lets kids recreate the magic of the Nutcracker ballet.

Leading the anniversary relaunch of Barbie in the Nutcracker are two deluxe dolls designed to capture the magic of the ballet with interactive transformations and enhanced articulation. The Barbie Nutcracker Clara Deluxe Doll ($32.39 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026) features a twirl-activated skirt that changes from pink tulle to a satin rainbow candy print, along with a new ballet-spring ankle and seven points of articulation for authentic dance poses; she comes accessorized with a headband, necklace, and giftbox. The Barbie Nutcracker Sugar Plum Fairy Doll ($32.39 | 3Y+ | Fall 2026) offers the same twirl-to-transform skirt effect and ballet-spring ankle, plus seven articulation points for graceful movement, and includes a headband, necklace, and wand to complete her enchanting look.

The Team Barbie Roll and Reveal Assortment ($32.39 | 5Y+ | Available Fall 2026) introduces a fresh unboxing concept built around surprise play and character-driven storytelling. Each doll arrives hidden inside a themed pink sports ball that “rolls” open to reveal a fully accessorized Barbie ready for action. The Pop Star emerges from a pink disco ball wearing a heart-print dress and comes with a microphone, guitar, and performance accessories. The Soccer Player is tucked inside a pink soccer ball and sports a pink-and-blue uniform, complete with a soccer ball, practice cones, a water bottle, and a trophy to celebrate her big win. The Tennis Player arrives inside a pink tennis ball wearing a chic pink tennis dress, paired with a purple racket, a matching tennis bag, a sporty visor, a banana for mid-match energy, and her own trophy — making the entire assortment a fun, surprise-forward way for kids to explore different Team Barbie worlds.

The Barbie Deluxe Style Closet ($53.99 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026) elevates fashion play with a 32-inch-wide wardrobe packed with over 25 accessories, including 10 hangers, a ring light, an ottoman, and four fashion pieces, all accented in gold for a modern classic look. The closet folds into itself for compact storage and on-the-go play, but its standout feature is the new “spin and glam” dressing room: three areas to place fashions, rotating racks for outfit creation, and a center tube where kids can position Barbie and watch their chosen looks come to life. With endless mix-and-match possibilities, it’s designed for kids who love styling, organizing, and showcasing Barbie’s ever-evolving wardrobe.

The Barbie Petal Pop Assortment ($26.99 | 3Y+) centers on a magical water-activated reveal experience that kids can enjoy again and again. Each doll arrives hidden inside a flower-themed vase; when water is poured in, the petals “pop” open for a surprising unboxing moment. Kids can place the doll back inside and press the button to trigger the reveal all over again, adding a repeatable, sensory-rich twist to Barbie’s growing lineup of interactive unboxing toys.

Debuting in a dazzling display at Toy Fair, the first look at the 2026 Holiday Barbie dolls showcases a glamorous lineup dressed in rich red gowns with oversized bow details and shimmering underskirts. This year’s collection continues the refreshed, contemporary styling introduced in recent holiday assortments — and following his historic debut last year, Holiday Ken returns for Fall 2026 in a coordinating red tuxedo jacket and classic black bow tie. While official product details are still to come, the assortment reflects Mattel’s ongoing commitment to offering diverse sculpts and festive, collector-friendly designs that make the Holiday Barbie line a perennial fan favorite.

American Girl

American Girl’s 40th anniversary celebration takes center stage in 2026 with a heritage-rich lineup honoring the brand’s legacy while introducing a new generation to its storytelling roots. Leading the milestone year is Raquel 18-inch Doll & Journal (Girl of the Year 2026) — a present-day descendant of Samantha Parkington thoughtfully designed with nods to her iconic ancestor. Raquel Reyes loves DJing, taste-testing paletas at her family’s Kansas City shop, and spending time with her lovable rescue pup Luzita, before heading to a big family reunion and wedding on the East Coast this summer, with the full collection of doll, accessories, and pup ranging from $42–$135 (6Y+). For devoted fans and those curious about the brand’s evolution, The Making of American Girl/Keepsake Treasury ($40 | Adult | Available 5/12) offers a behind-the-scenes look at how American Girl came to be, arranged chronologically from the first historical characters — Samantha, Kirsten, and Molly — through the decades. Adult fans can further dive into the brand’s storytelling with Samantha: The Next Chapter ($30 | Releasing 10/13), a historical-fiction novel that picks up Samantha Parkington’s story in 1920 New York City as she champions women’s suffrage, faces personal upheaval, and sets out to reclaim her family’s legacy in a gripping new adventure.

American Girl continues its 40th anniversary celebration with a premium tribute to one of its original icons through the Samantha Parkington Doll, Book & Accessories (40th Anniversary) ($175 | 6Y+ | Available Spring 2026), honoring the generous, turn-of-the-century orphan who debuted as one of Pleasant Company’s first three historical characters. Joining the commemorative release is a fresh, playful reinterpretation of six legacy favorites in the new American Girl Modern Era Dolls collection ($90 | 6Y+), which imagines how Samantha, Addy, Kirsten, Josefina, Molly, and Felicity might dress today. These 14.5-inch dolls feature reimagined contemporary fashions inspired by each character’s classic look, opening a stylish new chapter for longtime fans and new collectors alike.

Rounding out the anniversary offerings, fans can personalize their everyday style with the American Girl Historical Character Bag Charms ($20 | Y+ | Spring 2026), a nostalgic set of charms inspired by Samantha, Addy, Kirsten, Molly, Josefina, and Felicity. The celebration continues with a delightful cross-brand collaboration in the Polly Pocket x American Girl Compact ($32.40 | 4Y+ | Spring 2026), a 3-pack of book-themed mini playsets that open to reveal character-inspired bedroom scenes for Samantha, Kirsten, and Josefina. And for collectors, the Fisher-Price Little People Collector American Girl set ($43.19 | 8Y+ | Spring 2026) reimagines eight beloved characters — Samantha, Molly, Kirsten, Felicity, Addy, Josefina, Kit, and Kaya — in signature Little People style, complete with the memorable details longtime fans will instantly recognize.

Monster High

The Moonspell Magic by Monster High Dolls ($26.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026) introduces a new coven of witches who blend spellbinding style with the series’ signature message of embracing what makes you unique. Set at the enchanted school of Moonspell High, each doll arrives with her own magical specialty, personality, and fashion aesthetic, creating a world where students harness the power of magic, friendship, and self-expression. The launch lineup features five distinct witches: Willow Thorne, a Nature Witch with earthy energy; Carina Song, a Love Witch with a warm, heartfelt vibe; Claire de Luna, a Clairvoyant Witch with mystical intuition; Layla Stone, a Crystal Witch with shimmering charm; and Rae Lumina, a Sun Witch who radiates bright, celestial power.

The Monster High Skulltimate Secrets Oasis Dolls include Draculara and Lagoona Blue ($32.39 | 4Y+) invite fans to reveal a doll, unlock accessories, and embark on a spooky dream scare-cation with Skulltimate Secrets, Destination: Gore-geous Oasis. Kids must first find the three hidden keys that unlock over 19 travel-themed surprises, from fashion pieces to accessories that bring the oasis to life. Adding to the mystery and collectible fun are the Monster High Buried Secrets Surprise Dolls with Courtside Fang-Out Theme ($16.84 | 4+), which come wrapped in coffin packaging that kids unwrap to discover which boo-tiful ghoul lies inside. Each Courtside Fang-Out doll arrives in spooky sporty attire with five themed accessories — like a racquet, ball, sneakers, and more — and can be mixed into play alongside favorite characters like Toralei, Ghoulia Yelps, Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein, Cleo de Nile, and Draculaura herself for monster matches or eerie creepover storytelling.

Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels is teaming up with the color experts at Pantone for a striking new 2026 collection that brings designer flair to the die-cast aisle. The Hot Wheels Pantone Assortment 2026 ($3.77 | 3Y+ | Available Spring 2026) features 1:64 scale cars and trucks—ranging from officially licensed Mazda, Porsche, Land Rover, and General Motors models to Hot Wheels originals—each showcasing a featured Pantone hue, elevated deco, and exclusive wheels that make them pop whether they’re racing or on display. Arriving later in the year, the Hot Wheels Pantone Multipack ($22.67 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026) expands the palette with a curated set of Pantone-themed vehicles presented in premium packaging with specialized graphics, offering collectors a gallery-worthy display straight out of the box.

Hot Wheels is embracing the thrill of motorsport with an expanded lineup of Formula 1 die-cast releases. The Hot Wheels Formula 1 10-Pack ($15.11 | 3Y+ | Available Fall 2026) delivers a full team roster with 10 cars—one from each F1 team—ideal for display or recreating iconic moments on track sets. Rounding out the assortment, the Hot Wheels Formula 1 Premium Assortment 2026 Mix 1 ($8.63 | Adult | Available Spring 2026) elevates the experience with Metal/Metal construction, Real Riders tires, and authentic team detailing, all packaged with a display plinth to spotlight each car’s elite craftsmanship.

Hot Wheels continues its Formula 1 momentum with the Hot Wheels Racing Formula 1 Downhill Circuit Race ($80.99 | 5Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a high-energy track set that captures the drama of real-world racing through elevation changes, competitive side-by-side action, and spectacular overtakes and crash-outs. The set includes three die-cast cars—Mercedes, Haas, and, for the first time, a Ferrari—giving kids and collectors an instant starting grid as they send their vehicles barreling down the circuit in the race for the checkered flag.

Hot Wheels is making track building faster and more intuitive than ever with a new wave of easy-assembly sets designed around Speed Snap Track. The Track Creator Boosted Jump Speedway ($43.19 | 5Y+) gives kids everything they need for three dynamic stunt layouts, including a motorized booster, curves, ramps, and a die-cast car that can launch through high-flying jumps. For loop lovers, the Track Creator Triple Loop Speed Kit ($32.39 | 4Y+) includes the components to build courses with two or three loops, encouraging creators to experiment with different combinations of curves and straightaways as they design their ultimate Hot Wheels stunt run. And to expand any setup, the Track Creator Straight Track Pack ($3.23 | 3Y+) adds three feet of flexible and molded straight track plus adapters compatible with legacy e-track, making it easy to extend the action across any custom course.

Hot Wheels leans all the way into gooey, over-the-top mayhem with its new Monster Trucks Mutant Chaos lineup, starting with the Mutant Chaos Multipack ($10.79 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), which comes packed with a Mutant Chaos Monster Truck, an exclusive die-cast car, and a container of slime for truly unhinged smashing and crashing play. The chaos gets even bigger with the Monster Trucks Mutant Chaos Theme Cameo Playset ($32.39 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), where kids can either blast their trucks through a slime-coated loop to reach the winner’s cup or launch directly through a full wall of slime—making every run a gloriously messy showdown.

The slime-soaked action continues with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Mutant Chaos Monster Takedown ($53.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a larger-than-life playset where kids crash straight through a wall of ooze to defeat a towering nemesis. Packed with 4 ounces of reusable slime and a 1:64 scale Wreckin' Wolf Monster Truck, the set turns every showdown into a gloriously messy battle, delivering the over-the-top stunts and smash-and-slime spectacle Monster Trucks fans love.

Kids can recreate the wild action of the Netflix series with the Hot Wheels RC Let’s Race Snake ($53.99 | 5Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a remote-control nemesis that slithers, launches, and strikes at die-cast cars just like its on-screen counterpart. Designed for high-energy play, this villainous RC creature brings a new level of interactive mayhem to Hot Wheels setups, letting young racers stage dramatic showdowns between their cars and one seriously snappy foe.

Hot Wheels goes prehistoric on a massive scale with the Hot Wheels Ultimate T-Rex Garage ($140.39 | 5Y+ | Available Fall 2026), an epic multi-level playset anchored by an extra-large T-Rex ready for stunts, races, and creature battles. Designed for nonstop storytelling, the garage features a 4-car elevator, room to store more than 50 vehicles, and full compatibility with Speed Snap track for expanded builds and high-speed action. It’s the ultimate play hub for kids who want big thrills, big dinos, and even bigger Hot Wheels adventures.

Matchbox

Matchbox revved up excitement for Matchbox: The Movie, arriving in theaters this fall and starring John Cena and Jessica Biel, by unveiling its first toys inspired by the film. Leading the lineup is a Matchbox Land Rover 6x6 ($1.35 | 5Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a 1:64 die-cast recreation of the rugged, custom-built vehicle seen on screen. With authentic movie-inspired detailing and off-road styling, it brings cinematic adventure to the flagship Matchbox assortment. For collectors, a premium Land Rover 6x6 ($7.01 | Adult | Available Fall 2026) offers elevated realism with premium deco, intricate movie-accurate details, and functional moving parts—an upscale, display-worthy take found in the Matchbox Collectors line.

Rounding out the lineup is the Matchbox Land Rover Power Hook RC Vehicle ($53.99 | 5Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a 1:14 scale remote-control powerhouse modeled directly after the hero vehicle from Matchbox: The Movie. Packed with authentic details, this RC Land Rover features a working winch that extends more than 11 inches and can be operated right from the controller—letting kids hook onto a table edge and pull the vehicle upward or lower it smoothly back down. With four-wheel drive for tackling rough terrain and the speed to outrun on-screen villains, it delivers cinematic, high-stakes adventure in true Matchbox style.

Masters of the Universe

Mattel kicked off a major new era for Masters of the Universe at Toy Fair with the debut of products tied to the upcoming live-action film, hitting theaters June 5th and starring Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba. The show floor featured full-sized character standees to set the tone for the movie’s bold reimagining, while the display introduced the first wave of action figures inspired directly by the film’s costumes, weapons, and on-screen designs. It offered a clear look at how Mattel plans to bring Eternia’s mythic world to life for a new generation of fans—and in a big-screen scale worthy of the franchise.

The Masters of the Universe Chronicles collector line made a strong debut with a full slate of movie-accurate 6-inch figures inspired by the upcoming live-action film, each featuring 30 points of articulation and premium sculpting. The wave includes He-Man, capturing Nicholas Galitzine’s likeness with his signature Power Sword and interchangeable hands; Battle Cat, a highly detailed creature figure with lifelike glass eyes, a posable jaw, and removable armor; Teela, modeled after Camila Mendes with iconic weapons, swappable hands, and an alternate bun-styled head; Skeletor, bringing Jared Leto’s sinister design to life with his Havoc Staff and intricate armor; Trap Jaw, portrayed with Sam C. Wilson’s likeness and equipped with his weaponized arm and hook attachment in premium display packaging; and Tri-Klops, featuring Kojo Attah’s film look alongside a long-barreled blaster and extra hands. It’s a robust collector-focused assortment that delivers a detailed, theatrical vision of Eternia’s heroes and villains.

Mattel also introduced a full Masters of the Universe Playline assortment inspired by the 2026 live-action film, offering kid-forward versions of Eternia’s heroes and villains at the classic 5.5-inch scale. The lineup includes He-Man, featuring Nicholas Galitzine’s likeness, 14 points of articulation, and his signature Power Sword; a roaring, chomping Battle Cat designed to interact with 5.5-inch figures and equipped with five fierce sound effects; Teela, modeled after Camila Mendes and packed with a sword accessory and full poseability; Skeletor, bringing the Evil Lord of Destruction to life with film-accurate armor, 14 points of articulation, and the iconic Havoc Staff; Beast Man, faithfully recreated with his movie look and signature whip; and the armored Skel-Knight, one of Skeletor’s warrior followers, complete with a content-accurate design and a sword. Designed for ages 6 and up and priced at $10.79 (Battle Cat at $21.59), the wave brings the movie’s action and aesthetic into an accessible, kid-friendly scale while still honoring the franchise’s classic play DNA.

Jurassic World

Jurassic World brought big action to Toy Fair with a mix of kinetic play and creative customization. The standout reveal was the Jurassic World Charge ’N Chomp Carnotaurus ($37.79 | 4Y+), a dynamically engineered dino that charges forward with multi-jointed running motion, then snaps its jaws with a dramatic chomp activated by the tail button—complete with roaring sound effects for full-on predator energy. Also showcased was the Jurassic World Mayhem Mix-Ups Dinosaurs Collection ($21.59–$53.99 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), an eco-forward line that blends sustainable materials with mix-and-match creativity. Each pack includes at least 10 pieces so kids can build original dinosaurs, mutated hybrids, or wildly mixed-up species across six interchangeable designs, with both product and packaging backed by third-party sustainability certification.

DC

Mattel launched its all-new DC line at Toy Fair with a centerpiece reveal: the DC Bat-Link Batmobile ($43.19 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a super-sized 16-inch vehicle designed to integrate seamlessly with the brand’s new 6.5-inch figure scale. Loaded with interactive features, the Batmobile hides a disc-launching Bat-Drone beneath its hood—activated with the push of a button—and can be upgraded with accessories from across the line, including gear from the 6.5-inch figures, the role-play Batarang, and even the Robin Cycle, which docks directly into the weapons bay. It’s a modular, play-forward centerpiece built for kids who want a fully expandable Bat-family arsenal.

The new 6.5-inch DC Core Figure Assortment ($12.95 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026) expands the line with highly poseable versions of Batman, Joker, and other iconic heroes and villains, each featuring 22 points of articulation, detailed sculpting, battle-ready accessories, and fabric capes. Designed for full compatibility across the line, most figures and accessories connect through the Bat-Link system, allowing kids to integrate them with vehicles, playsets, and role-play gear—including upgrades for the Bat-Link Batmobile itself.

Rounding out the line, Mattel introduced the DC Crime Crusher Batman ($37.79 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a premium 12-inch figure that “powers up” with metallic armored detailing, a soft goods cape, and four clip-on weapon accessories. Kids can press the figure down to trigger a crouch and then release for a spring-loaded attack motion enhanced by more than 25 battle sounds and phrases, all packaged in a fully try-me–enabled, display-ready format perfect for retail shelves. Complementing the feature figure is the DC 12-Inch Action Figure Assortment ($12.59 | 4Y+ | Available Fall 2026), a classic-value lineup designed with heroic proportions, 7 points of articulation, and bold styling. The assortment launches with Superman, Batman, and The Flash—bringing big-scale play to the new DC universe Mattel is building for kids.

Taken together, Mattel’s Toy Fair 2026 lineup paints a clear picture of where the company is headed: deeper storytelling, richer world-building, and play that meets fans wherever they are on the spectrum from preschool to premium collector. Longtime favorites like Disney Princess, Frozen, Thomas & Friends, Fisher-Price, MEGA BLOKS, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Monster High, and Barbie are all evolving with new formats, surprise-driven unboxings, and more diverse, display-worthy designs, while film and streaming partnerships—from Toy Story 5 and KPop Demon Hunters to Masters of the Universe and Matchbox: The Movie—ensure the toy aisles will mirror what’s on screens. With so many anniversaries, crossovers, and first looks packed into a single showcase, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Mattel and an even bigger one for fans who collect, customize, and most importantly, play.

